Queue-it Named a Winner of 2024 EMEA AWS Partner Awards

Queue-it wins the AWS Rising Star Technology Partner of the Year Award for the Nordics. The award recognizes AWS Partners helping their customers drive innovation in the region.

Queue-it, the leading provider of virtual waiting room services, today announced that it was named a winner of the 2024 AWS Rising Star Technology Partner Of the Year Award for Nordics, a regional AWS award recognizing partners that play a key role helping customers drive innovation and build solutions on AWS.

AWS Regional Partner Awards recognize Top Partners of the Year and Rising Star Partners of the Year from the AWS Partner Network (APN), whose business models have embraced specialization, innovation, and collaboration over the past year. AWS Partner Awards recognize partners whose business models continue to evolve and thrive on AWS as they work with customers. Winners were selected based on objective criteria with results audited by third-party analyst firm, Canalys.

Queue-it's virtual waiting room service empowers over 1,000+ organizations worldwide to build and nurture trust on their busiest days by delivering reliable, fair, and transparent online experiences-no matter the demand. In 2024, an average of 80 million visitors passed through Queue-it's waiting rooms per day, bringing Queue-it's all-time visitor count to a milestone 100+ billion since 2010. Queue-it expanded its global footprint over the past year, opening its fourth international office in Seoul, South Korea, and its fourth and fifth global data centers in Seoul and São Paulo, Brazil.

Queue-it leverages the highly scalable cloud infrastructure of AWS to help some of the world's biggest governments, retailers, and ticketing companies capitalize on peak traffic events by preventing website crashes, blocking bots, and mitigating load-induced errors such as overselling. Queue-it is a long-term AWS partner, with over 80 shared customers, and has passed the robust AWS Foundational Technical Review and been authorized as an AWS Public Sector Partner.

"We're extremely proud to be recognized as one of the top AWS partners in the EMEA region," said Mie Elmkvist Schneider, VP of Sales and CS EMEA/RoW. "The high availability and scalability of AWS provides a strong technical foundation for Queue-it, enabling us to handle billions of annual visitors and support some of the world's biggest organizations on their busiest days."

The AWS Partner Network (APN), is a global partner program, focused on helping partners build successful AWS-based businesses or solutions by providing business, technical, marketing, and go-to-market support. The APN includes independent software vendors (ISVs) and systems integrators (SIs) around the world, with AWS Partner participation growing significantly during the past 12 months.

To learn more about Queue-it's partnership with AWS, visit https://queue-it.com/aws-waiting-room/. You can also access Queue-it via the AWS marketplace.

About Queue-it

Queue-it is the leading developer of virtual waiting room services, empowering 1,000+ organizations worldwide to build and nurture trust with 25+ billion visitors annually by delivering reliable, fair, and transparent online experiences. Queue-it helps some of the world's biggest governments, retailers, and ticketing companies capitalize on peak traffic events by preventing website crashes, blocking bots, and mitigating load-induced errors such as overselling. For more information, please visit https://queue-it.com.

