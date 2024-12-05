Anzeige
WKN: 865985 | ISIN: US0378331005 | Ticker-Symbol: APC
Tradegate
05.12.24
11:00 Uhr
230,75 Euro
-0,40
-0,17 %
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
S&P 100
DJ Industrial
1-Jahres-Chart
APPLE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
APPLE INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
230,75230,8511:01
230,75230,9011:01
PR Newswire
05.12.2024 10:36 Uhr
Outfit7 Brings The Thrill With Talking Tom Blast Park, Available on Apple Arcade

Finanznachrichten News

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Outfit7 is giving Talking Tom & Friends fans an early holiday treat with the exclusive launch of Talking Tom Blast Park on Apple Arcade, Apple's game subscription service that offers unlimited access to an evolving collection of more than 200 incredibly fun games. Available starting December 5, this new mobile game combines the thrill of endless running with fun blaster action. Players can explore themed parks, unlock wacky outfits, and use playful blasters-including one shaped like a rubber ducky!

Talking Tom Blast Park is Here!

In Talking Tom Blast Park, players team up with Talking Tom and his friends to reclaim their theme park from the mischievous Rakoonz. Racing through Blast Park, they hop on thrilling rides and blast away troublemakers to unlock new attractions, prizes, and characters. As they progress, players unlock new parks like Sweetpop Park, complete with adrenaline-fueled coasters and hair-raising rides.

Talking Tom Blast Park offers exciting, fast-paced gameplay, featuring a playful arsenal of blasters packed with effects like unicorn lasers and rubber ducky explosions. Interactive park attractions such as merry-go-rounds and ferris wheels add dynamic, adventurous twists, while collectible outfits allow players to personalize their characters for even more fun.

Talking Tom Blast Park is the first Outfit7 game to be available exclusively on Apple Arcade, and is playable on iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV and Apple Vision Pro. Following the success of fan favorite titles My Talking Tom 2+ and My Talking Angela 2+, Talking Tom Blast Park expands the Talking Tom & Friends universe further on the Apple Arcade platform. Get ready to dive into the wacky adventures of Talking Tom Blast Park, available now on Apple Arcade!

ABOUT TALKING TOM BLAST PARK: Developed by Outfit7 Limited, Talking Tom Blast Park delivers a fast-paced, action-packed adventure where players join Talking Tom and his friends as they reclaim theme parks from the mischievous Rakoonz. Combining endless running with dynamic blaster gameplay, players of all ages can explore themed amusement parks, and unlock quirky outfits and wacky blasters. Talking Tom Blast Park is available exclusively on Apple Arcade. Discover more HERE.

ABOUT OUTFIT7: Outfit7 Limited is a dynamic force in mobile gaming, reaching a global audience of billions with its award-winning games. Powered by creativity and industry-leading expertise, the company's talented international team of over 400 people pushes the boundaries of the possible every day. Outfit7's 20+ games have now been downloaded worldwide over 24 billion times and up to 470 million fans play with them every month. Its portfolio also includes numerous chart-topping animated series, theme parks, and a licensing program. You can find more information at www.outfit7.com.

Contact details: Renata Dražetic, media@outfit7.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2572589/Talking_Tom.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/outfit7-brings-the-thrill-with-talking-tom-blast-park-available-on-apple-arcade-302321528.html

