NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sprinklr (NYSE: CXM), the unified customer experience management (Unified-CXM) platform for modern enterprises, today reported financial results for its third fiscal quarter ended October 31, 2024.

"Sprinklr's third quarter results delivered a 12% non-GAAP operating margin and positive free cash flow," said Rory Read, Sprinklr's President and CEO. Read continued, "Since joining the company, I have seen first-hand the strengths that set us apart: our industry-leading technology, exceptional roster of customers and partners, and a strong market fit. While there is work ahead in becoming a Rule of 40 company, we are confident in our ability to accelerate growth and deliver meaningful margin expansion - creating value for our customers, partners and stockholders."

Third Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Highlights

Revenue : Total revenue for the third quarter was $200.7 million, up from $186.3 million one year ago, an increase of 8% year-over-year. Subscription revenue for the third quarter was $180.6 million, up from $170.5 million one year ago, an increase of 6% year-over-year.

: Total revenue for the third quarter was $200.7 million, up from $186.3 million one year ago, an increase of 8% year-over-year. Subscription revenue for the third quarter was $180.6 million, up from $170.5 million one year ago, an increase of 6% year-over-year. Operating Income and Margin* : Third quarter GAAP operating income was $7.9 million, compared to operating income of $13.2 million one year ago. Non-GAAP operating income was $23.3 million, compared to non-GAAP operating income of $27.4 million one year ago. For the third quarter, GAAP operating margin was 4% and non-GAAP operating margin was 12% compared to GAAP operating margin of 7% and non-GAAP operating margin of 15% in the third quarter of fiscal year 2024.

: Third quarter GAAP operating income was $7.9 million, compared to operating income of $13.2 million one year ago. Non-GAAP operating income was $23.3 million, compared to non-GAAP operating income of $27.4 million one year ago. For the third quarter, GAAP operating margin was 4% and non-GAAP operating margin was 12% compared to GAAP operating margin of 7% and non-GAAP operating margin of 15% in the third quarter of fiscal year 2024. Net Income Per Share* : Third quarter GAAP net income per share, diluted was $0.04, compared to net income per share, diluted of $0.06 in the third quarter of fiscal year 2024. Non-GAAP net income per share, diluted for the third quarter was $0.10, compared to non-GAAP net income per share, diluted of $0.11 in the third quarter of fiscal year 2024.

: Third quarter GAAP net income per share, diluted was $0.04, compared to net income per share, diluted of $0.06 in the third quarter of fiscal year 2024. Non-GAAP net income per share, diluted for the third quarter was $0.10, compared to non-GAAP net income per share, diluted of $0.11 in the third quarter of fiscal year 2024. Cash, Cash Equivalents and Marketable Securities: Total cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities as of October 31, 2024 was $476.6 million.

* Free cash flow, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating margin and non-GAAP net income per share are non-GAAP financial measures defined under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures," and are reconciled to net cash provided by operating activities, operating income, net income or net income per share, as applicable, the closest comparable GAAP measure, at the end of this release.

Financial Outlook

Sprinklr is providing the following guidance for the fourth fiscal quarter ending January 31, 2025:

Subscription revenue between $180 million and $181 million.

Total revenue between $200 million and $201 million.

Non-GAAP operating income between $17.5 million and $18.5 million.

Non-GAAP net income per share of approximately $0.07 assuming 265 million diluted weighted-average shares outstanding.

Sprinklr is providing the following guidance for the full fiscal year ending January 31, 2025:

Subscription revenue between $715.9 million and $716.9 million.

Total revenue between $793.9 million and $794.9 million.

Non-GAAP operating income between $76.4 million and $77.4 million.

Non-GAAP net income per share between $0.31 and $0.32, assuming 275 million diluted weighted-average shares outstanding.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to our results determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP, we believe that the following non-GAAP financial measures associated with our condensed consolidated statements of operations are useful in evaluating our operating performance:

Non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin;

Non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP operating margin; and

Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per share.

We define these non-GAAP financial measures as the respective U.S. GAAP measures, excluding, as applicable, stock-based compensation expense and related charges and amortization of acquired intangible assets. We believe that it is useful to exclude stock-based compensation expense-related charges and amortization of acquired intangible assets in order to better understand the long-term performance of our core business and to facilitate comparison of our results to those of peer companies over multiple periods.

In addition, we believe that free cash flow is also a useful non-GAAP financial measure. Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities less cash used for purchases of property and equipment and capitalized internal-use software. We believe that free cash flow is a useful indicator of liquidity as it measures our ability to generate cash, or our need to access additional sources of cash, to fund operations and investments. We expect our free cash flow to fluctuate in future periods with changes in our operating expenses and as we continue to invest in our growth. We typically experience higher billings in the fourth quarter compared to other quarters and experience higher collections of accounts receivable in the first half of the year, which results in a decrease in accounts receivable in the first half of the year.

However, non-GAAP financial measures have limitations in their usefulness to investors because they have no standardized meaning prescribed by U.S. GAAP and are not prepared under any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of our non-GAAP financial measures as tools for comparison. As a result, our non-GAAP financial measures are presented for supplemental informational purposes only and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for our consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Sprinklr has not reconciled its financial outlook expectations as to non-GAAP operating income or as to non-GAAP net income per share to their respective most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures as a result of the high variability, complexity and low visibility with respect to the charges excluded from these non-GAAP measures, in particular, the measures and effects of stock-based compensation expense specific to equity compensation awards that are directly impacted by unpredictable fluctuations in our stock price. We expect the variability of the above charges to have a significant, and potentially unpredictable, impact on our future U.S. GAAP financial results. Accordingly, reconciliation is not available without unreasonable effort, although it is important to note that these factors could be material to Sprinklr's results computed in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Conference Call Information

Sprinklr will host a conference call today, December 4, 2024, to discuss third quarter fiscal 2025 financial results, as well as the fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2025 outlook, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time, 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time. Investors are invited to join the webcast by visiting: https://investors.sprinklr.com/. To access the call by phone, dial 877-459-3955 (domestic) or 201-689-8588 (international). The conference ID number is 13750163. The webcast will be available live, and a replay will be available following completion of the live broadcast for approximately 90 days.

About Sprinklr, Inc.

Sprinklr is a leading enterprise software company for all customer-facing functions. With advanced AI, Sprinklr's unified customer experience management (Unified-CXM) platform helps companies deliver human experiences to every customer, every time, across any modern channel. Headquartered in New York City with employees around the world, Sprinklr works with more than 1,800 valuable enterprises - global brands like Microsoft, P&G, Samsung and more than 60% of the Fortune 100. Sprinklr's value to the enterprise is simple: We un-silo teams to make customers happier.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains express and implied "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding our financial outlook for the fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2025, the impact of, and our ability to execute, our corporate strategies and business initiatives, including our ability to accelerate growth and deliver meaningful margin expansion, our expectations regarding our free cash flow, stock-based compensation expense-related charges and amortization of acquired intangible assets. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "project," "will," "would," "should," "could," "can," "predict," "potential," "target," "explore," "continue," or the negative of these terms, and similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements. By their nature, these statements are subject to numerous uncertainties and risks, including factors beyond our control, that could cause actual results, performance, or achievement to differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the statements, including: our rapid growth may not be indicative of our future growth; our revenue growth rate has fluctuated in prior periods; our ability to achieve or maintain profitability; we derive the substantial majority of our revenue from subscriptions to our Unified-CXM platform; our ability to manage our growth and organizational change; the market for Unified-CXM solutions is new and rapidly evolving; our ability to attract new customers in a manner that is cost-effective and assures customer success; our ability to attract and retain customers to use our products; our ability to drive customer subscription renewals and expand our sales to existing customers; our ability to effectively develop platform enhancements, introduce new products or keep pace with technological developments; the market in which we participate is new and rapidly evolving and our ability to compete effectively; our business and growth depend in part on the success of our strategic relationships with third parties; our ability to develop and maintain successful relationships with partners who provide access to data that enhances our Unified-CXM platform's artificial intelligence capabilities; the majority of our customer base consists of large enterprises, and we currently generate a significant portion of our revenue from a relatively small number of enterprises; our investments in research and development; our ability to expand our sales and marketing capabilities; our sales cycle with enterprise and international clients can be long and unpredictable; certain of our results of operations and financial metrics may be difficult to predict; our ability to maintain data privacy and data security; we rely on third-party data centers and cloud computing providers; the sufficiency of our cash and cash equivalents to meet our liquidity needs; our ability to comply with modified or new laws and regulations applying to our business; our ability to successfully enter into new markets and manage our international expansion; the attraction and retention of qualified employees and key personnel; our ability to effectively manage our growth and future expenses and maintain our corporate culture; our ability to maintain, protect, and enhance our intellectual property rights; unstable market and economic conditions, including as a result of fluctuations in inflation and interest rates, bank closures or instability, public health crises and geopolitical actions, such as war and terrorism or the perception that such hostilities may be imminent; and our ability to successfully defend litigation brought against us. Additional risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements are or will be discussed in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended July 31, 2024, filed with the SEC on September 4, 2024, under the caption "Risk Factors," and in other filings that we make from time to time with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made and are based on information available to Sprinklr at the time those statements are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events. Sprinklr assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, except as required by law.

Key Business Metrics

RPO. RPO, or remaining performance obligations, represents contracted revenues that have not yet been recognized, and include deferred revenue and amounts that will be invoiced and recognized in future periods.

cRPO. cRPO, or current RPO, represents contracted revenues that have not yet been recognized, and include deferred revenue and amounts that will be invoiced and recognized in the next 12 months.

Sprinklr, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) (unaudited) October 31,

2024 January 31,

2024 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 93,239 $ 164,024 Marketable securities 383,404 498,531 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $9.0 million and $5.3 million, respectively 174,218 267,731 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 78,916 70,690 Total current assets 729,777 1,000,976 Property and equipment, net 33,146 32,176 Goodwill and other intangible assets 49,913 50,145 Operating lease right-of-use assets 47,467 31,058 Other non-current assets 109,998 108,755 Total assets $ 970,301 $ 1,223,110 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Liabilities Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 32,693 $ 34,691 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 67,923 93,187 Operating lease liabilities, current 7,228 5,730 Deferred revenue 311,009 374,552 Total current liabilities 418,853 508,160 Deferred revenue, non-current 2,737 506 Deferred tax liability, non-current 1,475 1,474 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 43,930 27,562 Other liabilities, non-current 6,282 5,704 Total liabilities 473,277 543,406 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity Class A common stock 4 4 Class B common stock 4 4 Treasury stock (23,831 ) (23,831 ) Additional paid-in capital 1,249,724 1,182,150 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (4,031 ) (3,836 ) Accumulated deficit (724,846 ) (474,787 ) Total stockholders' equity 497,024 679,704 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 970,301 $ 1,223,110

Sprinklr, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended October 31, Nine Months Ended October 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue: Subscription $ 180,634 $ 170,464 $ 535,856 $ 491,581 Professional services 20,055 15,861 57,999 46,572 Total revenue 200,689 186,325 593,855 538,153 Costs of revenue: Costs of subscription (1) 35,723 29,877 102,599 85,136 Costs of professional services (1) 22,098 16,571 60,663 46,716 Total costs of revenue 57,821 46,448 163,262 131,852 Gross profit 142,868 139,877 430,593 406,301 Operating expense: Research and development (1) 23,280 23,146 69,441 68,230 Sales and marketing (1) 77,576 75,446 245,557 244,766 General and administrative (1) 34,123 28,096 102,084 77,820 Total operating expense 134,979 126,688 417,082 390,816 Operating income 7,889 13,189 13,511 15,485 Other income, net 5,495 6,328 19,409 18,324 Income before provision for income taxes 13,384 19,517 32,920 33,809 Provision for income taxes 2,929 2,550 9,990 3,549 Net income $ 10,455 $ 16,967 $ 22,930 $ 30,260 Net income per share, basic $ 0.04 $ 0.06 $ 0.09 $ 0.11 Weighted average shares used in computing net income per share, basic 253,807 271,202 262,030 268,596 Net income per share, diluted $ 0.04 $ 0.06 $ 0.08 $ 0.11 Weighted average shares used in computing net income per share, diluted 261,972 288,121 275,109 285,985 (1) Includes stock-based compensation expense, net of amounts capitalized, as follows:

Three Months Ended October 31, Nine Months Ended October 31, (in thousands) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Costs of subscription $ 335 $ 268 $ 945 $ 858 Costs of professional services 400 331 1,081 1,139 Research and development 2,896 2,128 8,304 9,092 Sales and marketing 5,091 6,132 16,497 18,398 General and administrative 6,508 5,071 17,350 12,618 Stock-based compensation expense, net of amounts capitalized $ 15,230 $ 13,930 $ 44,177 $ 42,105

Sprinklr, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (unaudited) Nine Months Ended October 31, 2024 2023 Cash flow from operating activities: Net income $ 22,930 $ 30,260 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization expense 13,815 11,283 Provision for credit losses 12,413 3,370 Stock-based compensation, net of amounts capitalized 44,177 42,105 Non-cash lease expense 6,186 6,102 Deferred income taxes 38 (3,205 ) Net amortization/accretion on marketable securities (9,830 ) (12,379 ) Other non-cash items, net 207 56 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 80,653 47,876 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (9,129 ) 2,246 Other non-current assets (1,867 ) (8,424 ) Accounts payable (1,653 ) (8,878 ) Operating lease liabilities (3,928 ) (6,098 ) Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (21,929 ) (23,744 ) Deferred revenue (60,462 ) (26,807 ) Other liabilities 604 399 Net cash provided by operating activities 72,225 54,162 Cash flow from investing activities: Purchases of marketable securities (329,258 ) (443,850 ) Proceeds from sales and maturities of marketable securities 453,863 362,797 Purchases of property and equipment (5,000 ) (6,494 ) Capitalized internal-use software (9,609 ) (8,791 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 109,996 (96,338 ) Cash flow from financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of common stock upon exercise of stock options 18,919 32,331 Proceeds from issuance of common stock upon ESPP purchases 3,403 3,970 Payments for repurchase of Class A common shares (273,873 ) - Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (251,551 ) 36,301 Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (1,596 ) (1,648 ) Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (70,926 ) (7,523 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 172,429 188,387 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 101,503 $ 180,864

Sprinklr, Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended October 31, Nine Months Ended October 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin: U.S. GAAP gross profit $ 142,868 $ 139,877 $ 430,593 $ 406,301 Stock-based compensation expense and related charges (1) 740 612 2,064 2,035 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 143,608 $ 140,489 $ 432,657 $ 408,336 Gross margin 71 % 75 % 73 % 75 % Non-GAAP gross margin 72 % 75 % 73 % 76 % Non-GAAP operating income: U.S. GAAP operating income $ 7,889 $ 13,189 $ 13,511 $ 15,485 Stock-based compensation expense and related charges (2) 15,376 14,204 45,243 44,043 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 18 50 118 150 Non-GAAP operating income $ 23,283 $ 27,443 $ 58,872 $ 59,678 Operating margin 4 % 7 % 2 % 3 % Non-GAAP operating margin 12 % 15 % 10 % 11 % Free cash flow: Net cash provided by operating activities $ 9,191 $ 21,027 $ 72,225 $ 54,162 Purchase of property and equipment (972 ) (2,081 ) (5,000 ) (6,494 ) Capitalized internal-use software (3,318 ) (3,047 ) (9,609 ) (8,791 ) Free cash flow $ 4,901 $ 15,899 $ 57,616 $ 38,877

(1) Employer payroll tax related to stock-based compensation for the periods ended October 31, 2024 and 2023 was immaterial as it relates to the impact to gross profit. (2) Includes $0.1 million and $0.3 million of employer payroll tax related to stock-based compensation for the three months ended October 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively, and $1.1 million and $1.9 million of employer payroll tax related to stock-based compensation expense for the nine months ended October 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.

Three Months Ended October 31, 2024 2023 (in thousands) Per Share-Basic Per Share-Diluted (in thousands) Per Share-Basic Per Share-Diluted Non-GAAP net income reconciliation to net income Net income $ 10,455 $ 0.04 $ 0.04 $ 16,967 $ 0.06 $ 0.06 Add: Stock-based compensation expense and related charges 15,376 0.06 0.06 14,204 0.06 0.05 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 18 0.00 0.00 50 0.00 0.00 Total additions, net 15,394 0.06 0.06 14,254 0.06 0.05 Non-GAAP net income $ 25,849 $ 0.10 $ 0.10 $ 31,221 $ 0.12 $ 0.11 Weighted-average shares outstanding 253,807 261,972 271,202 288,121 Nine Months Ended October 31, 2024 2023 (in thousands) Per Share-Basic Per Share-Diluted (in thousands) Per Share-Basic Per Share-Diluted Non-GAAP net income reconciliation to net income Net income $ 22,930 $ 0.09 $ 0.08 $ 30,260 $ 0.11 $ 0.11 Add: Stock-based compensation expense and related charges 45,243 0.17 0.17 44,043 0.17 0.15 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 118 0.00 0.00 150 0.00 0.00 Total additions, net 45,361 0.17 0.17 44,193 0.17 0.15 Non-GAAP net income $ 68,291 $ 0.26 $ 0.25 $ 74,453 $ 0.28 $ 0.26 Weighted-average shares outstanding 262,030 275,109 268,596 285,985

