CAMPBELL, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) ("ChargePoint"), a leading provider of networked solutions for charging electric vehicles (EVs), today reported results for its third quarter of fiscal year 2025 ended October 31, 2024.

"We are encouraged by record EV sales in the industry, and we continue to see network utilization driving the need for more charging infrastructure," said Rick Wilmer, CEO of ChargePoint. "Our third quarter results exceeded our expectations, and demonstrate that our strategy, focus on operational excellence, and rigorous cash management are translating to tangible results."

Third Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Overview

Revenue. Third quarter revenue was $99.6 million, down 10% from $110.3 million in the prior year's same quarter. Networked charging systems revenue for the third quarter was $52.7 million, down 29% from $73.9 million in the prior year's same quarter. Subscription revenue was $36.4 million, up 19% from $30.6 million in the prior year's same quarter.

Third quarter revenue was $99.6 million, down 10% from $110.3 million in the prior year's same quarter. Networked charging systems revenue for the third quarter was $52.7 million, down 29% from $73.9 million in the prior year's same quarter. Subscription revenue was $36.4 million, up 19% from $30.6 million in the prior year's same quarter. Gross Margin. Third quarter GAAP gross margin was 23% as compared to (22)% in the prior year's same quarter, and non-GAAP gross margin was 26% as compared to (18)% in the prior year's same quarter, in both cases primarily due to a $42.0 million inventory impairment charge taken in the prior year to address legacy supply overruns related to product transitions and to better align inventory with demand.

Third quarter GAAP gross margin was 23% as compared to (22)% in the prior year's same quarter, and non-GAAP gross margin was 26% as compared to (18)% in the prior year's same quarter, in both cases primarily due to a $42.0 million inventory impairment charge taken in the prior year to address legacy supply overruns related to product transitions and to better align inventory with demand. Operating Expenses . Third quarter GAAP operating expenses were $91.0 million, down 30% from $129.8 million in the prior year's same quarter. Non-GAAP operating expenses were $58.6 million, down 28% from $81.1 million in the prior year's same quarter.

Third quarter GAAP operating expenses were $91.0 million, down 30% from $129.8 million in the prior year's same quarter. Non-GAAP operating expenses were $58.6 million, down 28% from $81.1 million in the prior year's same quarter. Net Income/Loss. Third quarter GAAP net loss was $77.6 million, down 51% from $158.2 million in the prior year's same quarter. Non-GAAP pre-tax net loss was $40.7 million, down 62% from $106.3 million in the prior year's same quarter, both reflecting the $42.0 million inventory impairment charge taken in the prior year. Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA Loss was $28.6 million, down 71% from $97.4 million in the prior year's same quarter.

Third quarter GAAP net loss was $77.6 million, down 51% from $158.2 million in the prior year's same quarter. Non-GAAP pre-tax net loss was $40.7 million, down 62% from $106.3 million in the prior year's same quarter, both reflecting the $42.0 million inventory impairment charge taken in the prior year. Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA Loss was $28.6 million, down 71% from $97.4 million in the prior year's same quarter. Liquidity. As of October 31, 2024, cash and cash equivalents on the balance sheet was $219.8 million. ChargePoint's $150 million revolving credit facility remains undrawn and ChargePoint has no debt maturities until 2028.

As of October 31, 2024, cash and cash equivalents on the balance sheet was $219.8 million. ChargePoint's $150 million revolving credit facility remains undrawn and ChargePoint has no debt maturities until 2028. Shares Outstanding. As of October 31, 2024, the Company had approximately 441 million shares of common stock outstanding.

For reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP results, please see the tables below.

Business Highlights

ChargePoint appointed David Vice as Chief Revenue Officer to drive revenue growth, overseeing the global sales and marketing functions.

ChargePoint lowered the barrier to entry for fleet electrification with the introduction of the CPF50, an affordable Level 2 charging solution that enables more fleets to go electric with access to ChargePoint's advanced fleet and telematics software platform.

The new ChargePoint Essential cloud plan makes charging more accessible for small businesses and multi-family housing with access to the benefits of ChargePoint's leading software platform.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year Guidance

For the fourth fiscal quarter ending January 31, 2025, ChargePoint expects revenue of $95 million to $105 million.

The Company is concentrating on returning to growth and streamlining operations to continue on its path to positive non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA, which is targeted for a quarter in fiscal year 2026.

ChargePoint is not able to present a reconciliation of its forward-looking non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA goal to the corresponding GAAP measure because certain potential future adjustments, which may be significant and may include, among other items, stock-based compensation expense, are uncertain or out of its control, or cannot be reasonably predicted without unreasonable effort. The actual amounts of such reconciling items could have a significant impact on ChargePoint's GAAP Net Loss.

Conference Call Information

ChargePoint will host a webcast today at 1:30 p.m. Pacific / 4:30 p.m. Eastern to review its third quarter fiscal 2025 financial results.

Investors may access the webcast, supplemental financial information and investor presentation at ChargePoint's investor relations website (investors.chargepoint.com) under the "Events and Presentations" section. A replay will be available after the conclusion of the webcast and archived for one year.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint is creating a new fueling network to move people and goods on electricity. Since 2007, ChargePoint has been committed to making it easy for businesses and drivers to go electric with one of the largest EV charging networks and a comprehensive portfolio of charging solutions. The ChargePoint cloud subscription platform and software-defined charging hardware are designed to include options for every charging scenario from home and multifamily to workplace, parking, hospitality, retail and transport fleets of all types. Today, one ChargePoint account provides access to hundreds of thousands of places to charge in North America and Europe. For more information, visit the ChargePoint pressroom, the ChargePoint Investor Relations site, or contact the ChargePoint North American or European press offices or Investor Relations.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions including statements regarding our projected revenue for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2025 and our goal to achieve positive non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA. There are a significant number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made in this press release, including: macroeconomic trends including changes in or sustained inflation, interest rate volatility, or other events beyond our control on the overall economy which may reduce demand for our products and services, geopolitical events and conflicts, adverse impacts to our business and those of our customers and suppliers, including due to supply chain disruptions, tariffs, component shortages, and associated logistics expense increases; our limited operating history as a public company; our ability as an organization to successfully acquire, integrate or partner with other companies, products or technologies in a successful manner; our dependence on widespread acceptance and adoption of EVs, including auto manufacture's plans and strategies to transition to predominately manufacture EV and any corresponding increased demand for installation of charging stations; our current dependence on sales of charging stations for most of our revenues; overall demand for EV charging and the potential for reduced demand for EVs if governmental rebates, tax credits and other financial incentives are reduced, modified or eliminated or governmental mandates to increase the use of EVs or decrease the use of vehicles powered by fossil fuels, either directly or indirectly through mandated limits on carbon emissions, are reduced, modified or eliminated; our ability, and our reliance on our customers, to successfully implement, construct and manage National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) grant opportunities in accordance with the respective terms of the NEVI program in order to validly secure and obtain awarded funding and win additional NEVI grant opportunities; our reliance on contract manufacturers, including those located outside the United States, may result in supply chain interruptions, delays and expense increases which may adversely affect our sales, revenue and gross margins; our ability to expand our operations and market share in Europe; the need to attract additional fleet operators as customers; potential adverse effects on our revenue and gross margins due to delays and costs associated with new product introductions, inventory obsolescence, component shortages and related expense increases; adverse impact to our revenues and gross margins if customers increasingly claim clean energy credits and, as a result, they are no longer available to be claimed by us; the effects of competition; risks related to our dependence on our intellectual property; and the risk that our technology could have undetected defects or errors. Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect our financial results are included under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on September 9, 2024, which is available on our website at investors.chargepoint.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Additional information will also be set forth in other filings that we make with the SEC from time to time. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and we do not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by applicable law.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

ChargePoint has provided financial information in this press release that has not been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"). ChargePoint uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally in analyzing its financial results. ChargePoint believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors to evaluate ongoing operating results and trends and believes they provide meaningful supplemental information to investors regarding ChargePoint's underlying operating performance because they exclude items the Company believes are unrelated to, and may not be indicative of, its core operating results.

The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP financial measures and should be read only in conjunction with ChargePoint's consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of ChargePoint's historical non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures has been provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release, and investors are encouraged to review these reconciliations.

Non-GAAP Gross Profit (Gross Margin). ChargePoint defines non-GAAP gross profit as gross profit excluding stock-based compensation expense, amortization expense of acquired intangible assets and restructuring costs for severances and employment-related termination costs, facility and other contract terminations. Non-GAAP gross margin is non-GAAP gross profit as a percentage of revenue.

Non-GAAP Cost of Revenue and Operating Expenses (includes Non-GAAP research and development, Non-GAAP sales and marketing and Non-GAAP general and administrative). ChargePoint defines non-GAAP cost of revenue and operating expenses as cost of revenue and operating expenses excluding stock-based compensation expense, restructuring costs for severances and employment-related termination costs, facility and other contract terminations, amortization expense of acquired intangible assets, non-cash charges related to tax liabilities and litigation settlements, including associated non-recurring legal expenses and professional service fees related to the modification of the convertible debt.

Non-GAAP Net Loss. ChargePoint defines non-GAAP net loss as net loss excluding stock-based compensation expense, restructuring costs for severances and employment-related termination costs, facility and other contract terminations, amortization expense of acquired intangible assets, non-cash charges related to tax liabilities and litigation settlements, including associated non-recurring legal expenses and professional service fees related to the modification of the convertible debt. These amounts reflect the impact of any related tax effects. Non-GAAP pre-tax net loss is non-GAAP net loss adjusted for provision for income taxes.

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA Loss. ChargePoint defines non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA loss as net loss excluding stock-based compensation expense, restructuring costs for severances and employment-related termination costs, facility and other contract terminations, amortization expense of acquired intangible assets, non-cash charges related to tax liabilities and litigation settlements, including associated non-recurring legal expenses, professional service fees related to the modification of the convertible debt, and further adjusted for provision of income taxes, depreciation, interest income and expense, and other income and expense (net).

Investors are cautioned that there are a number of limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP financial measures to analyze financial results and trends. In particular, many of the adjustments to ChargePoint's GAAP financial measures reflect the exclusion of items that are recurring and will be reflected in its financial results for the foreseeable future, such as stock-based compensation, which is an important part of ChargePoint's employees' compensation and impacts hiring, retention and performance. Furthermore, these non-GAAP financial measures are not based on any standardized methodology prescribed by GAAP, and the components that ChargePoint excludes in its calculation of non-GAAP financial measures may differ from the components that other companies exclude when they report their non-GAAP results. In the future, ChargePoint may also exclude other expenses it determines do not reflect the performance of ChargePoint's operating results.

CHPT-IR

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. PRELIMINARY CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share amounts; unaudited) Three Months Ended

October 31, Nine Months Ended

October 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue Networked charging systems $ 52,662 $ 73,893 $ 182,182 $ 286,788 Subscriptions 36,417 30,559 106,053 86,935 Other 10,533 5,831 26,959 17,084 Total revenue 99,612 110,283 315,194 390,807 Cost of revenue Networked charging systems 52,852 109,452 173,152 317,335 Subscriptions 17,512 19,999 53,812 53,495 Other 6,462 4,778 16,249 12,263 Total cost of revenue 76,826 134,229 243,213 383,093 Gross profit 22,786 (23,946 ) 71,981 7,714 Operating expenses Research and development 38,299 56,524 110,861 165,563 Sales and marketing 34,678 39,834 106,376 116,545 General and administrative 17,975 33,463 52,794 82,627 Total operating expenses 90,952 129,821 270,031 364,735 Loss from operations (68,166 ) (153,767 ) (198,050 ) (357,021 ) Interest income 1,604 1,868 6,930 6,168 Interest expense (9,315 ) (3,820 ) (22,486 ) (9,673 ) Other income (expense), net (202 ) (2,815 ) (1,090 ) (2,173 ) Net loss before income taxes (76,079 ) (158,534 ) (214,696 ) (362,699 ) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 1,511 (315 ) 3,567 162 Net loss $ (77,590 ) $ (158,219 ) $ (218,263 ) $ (362,861 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.18 ) $ (0.43 ) $ (0.51 ) $ (1.01 ) Weighted average shares outstanding, basic and diluted 435,331,445 376,182,783 428,757,738 360,818,131

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. PRELIMINARY CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, unaudited) October 31, 2024 January 31, 2024 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 219,409 $ 327,410 Restricted cash 400 30,400 Accounts receivable, net 111,854 124,049 Inventories 221,988 198,580 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 66,467 62,244 Total current assets 620,118 742,683 Property and equipment, net 37,909 42,446 Intangible assets, net 71,662 80,555 Operating lease right-of-use assets 14,782 15,362 Goodwill 214,303 213,750 Other assets 7,564 8,567 Total assets $ 966,338 $ 1,103,363 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 74,056 $ 71,081 Accrued and other current liabilities 143,163 159,104 Deferred revenue 102,787 99,968 Total current liabilities 320,006 330,153 Deferred revenue, noncurrent 134,056 131,471 Debt, noncurrent 299,410 283,704 Operating lease liabilities 16,019 17,350 Deferred tax liabilities 10,343 11,252 Other long-term liabilities 5,523 1,757 Total liabilities 785,357 775,687 Stockholders' equity: Common stock 44 42 Additional paid-in capital 2,028,722 1,957,932 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (15,150 ) (15,926 ) Accumulated deficit (1,832,635 ) (1,614,372 ) Total stockholders' equity 180,981 327,676 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 966,338 $ 1,103,363

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. PRELIMINARY CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands, unaudited) Nine Months Ended

October 31, 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (218,263 ) $ (362,861 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 22,205 21,160 Non-cash operating lease cost 2,700 3,257 Stock-based compensation 61,083 91,946 Amortization of deferred contract acquisition costs 2,388 2,112 Inventory impairment - 70,000 Non-cash interest expense 12,750 - Reserves and other 17,104 7,486 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net 6,267 8,693 Inventories (24,207 ) (183,569 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (6,250 ) (6,135 ) Accounts payable, operating lease liabilities, and accrued and other liabilities (25,291 ) 31,738 Deferred revenue 5,249 28,685 Net cash used in operating activities (144,265 ) (287,488 ) Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of property and equipment (10,136 ) (14,671 ) Maturities of investments - 105,000 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (10,136 ) 90,329 Cash flows from financing activities Debt issuance costs related to the revolving credit facility - (2,853 ) Proceeds from the issuance of common stock under employee equity plans, net of tax withholding 7,742 10,957 Proceeds from issuance of common stock in connection with ATM offerings, net of issuance costs 2,970 287,198 Change in driver funds and amounts due to customers 5,681 8,935 Settlement of contingent earnout liability - (3,537 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 16,393 300,700 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 7 (691 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (138,001 ) 102,850 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 357,810 294,562 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 219,809 $ 397,412

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (In thousands, unaudited) Three

Months Ended October 31, 2024 Three

Months Ended October 31, 2023 Nine

Months Ended October 31, 2024 Nine

Months Ended October 31, 2023 Cost of Revenue: GAAP cost of revenue (as a percentage of revenue) $ 76,826 77 % $ 134,229 122 % $ 243,213 77 % $ 383,093 98 % Stock-based compensation expense (1,260 ) (1,847 ) (3,870 ) (4,780 ) Amortization of intangible assets (774 ) (759 ) (2,301 ) (2,291 ) Restructuring costs (1) (961 ) (996 ) (961 ) (996 ) Non-GAAP cost of revenue (as a percentage of revenue) $ 73,831 74 % $ 130,627 118 % $ 236,081 75 % $ 375,026 96 % Gross Profit: GAAP gross profit (gross margin as a percentage of revenue) $ 22,786 23 % $ (23,946 ) (22 )% $ 71,981 23 % $ 7,714 2 % Stock-based compensation expense 1,260 1,847 3,870 4,780 Amortization of Intangible Assets 774 759 2,301 2,291 Restructuring costs (1) 961 996 961 996 Non-GAAP gross profit (gross margin as a percentage of revenue) $ 25,781 26 % $ (20,344 ) (18 )% $ 79,113 25 % $ 15,781 4 % Operating Expenses: GAAP research and development (as a percentage of revenue) $ 38,299 38 % $ 56,524 51 % $ 110,861 35 % $ 165,563 42 % Stock-based compensation expense (9,831 ) (14,451 ) (28,864 ) (39,804 ) Restructuring costs (1) (2,867 ) (4,183 ) (2,867 ) (4,183 ) Non-GAAP research and development (as a percentage of revenue) $ 25,601 26 % $ 37,890 34 % $ 79,130 25 % $ 121,576 31 % GAAP sales and marketing (as a percentage of revenue) $ 34,678 35 % $ 39,834 36 % $ 106,376 34 % $ 116,545 30 % Stock-based compensation expense (4,518 ) (6,467 ) (14,422 ) (17,393 ) Amortization of intangible assets (2,304 ) (2,249 ) (6,829 ) (6,794 ) Restructuring costs (1) (5,067 ) (1,343 ) (5,067 ) (1,343 ) Non-GAAP sales and marketing (as a percentage of revenue) $ 22,789 23 % $ 29,775 27 % $ 80,058 25 % $ 91,015 23 % GAAP general and administrative (as a percentage of revenue) $ 17,975 18 % $ 33,463 30 % $ 52,794 17 % $ 82,627 21 % Stock-based compensation expense (5,107 ) (10,118 ) (13,927 ) (29,969 ) Restructuring costs (1) (933 ) (9,079 ) (933 ) (9,079 ) Other adjustments (2) (1,728 ) (788 ) (5,729 ) (893 ) Non-GAAP general and administrative (as a percentage of revenue) $ 10,207 10 % $ 13,478 12 % $ 32,205 10 % $ 42,686 11 % GAAP Operating Expenses (as a percentage of revenue) $ 90,952 91 % $ 129,821 118 % $ 270,031 86 % $ 364,735 93 % Stock-based compensation expense (19,456 ) (31,036 ) (57,213 ) (87,166 ) Amortization of intangible assets (2,304 ) (2,249 ) (6,829 ) (6,794 ) Restructuring costs (1) (8,867 ) (14,605 ) (8,867 ) (14,605 ) Other adjustments (2) (1,728 ) (788 ) (5,729 ) (893 ) Non-GAAP Operating Expenses (as a percentage of revenue) $ 58,597 59 % $ 81,143 74 % $ 191,393 61 % $ 255,277 65 % Net Loss: GAAP net loss (as a percentage of revenue) $ (77,590 ) (78 )% $ (158,219 ) (143 )% $ (218,263 ) (69 )% $ (362,861 ) (93 )% Stock-based compensation expense 20,716 32,883 61,083 91,946 Amortization of intangible assets 3,078 3,008 9,130 9,085 Restructuring costs (1) 9,828 15,601 9,828 15,601 Other adjustments (2) 1,728 788 5,729 893 Non-GAAP net loss (as a percentage of revenue) $ (42,240 ) (42 )% $ (105,939 ) (96 )% $ (132,493 ) (42 )% $ (245,336 ) (63 )% Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 1,511 (315 ) 3,567 162 Non-GAAP pre-tax net loss (as a percentage of revenue) $ (40,729 ) (41 )% $ (106,254 ) (96 )% $ (128,926 ) (41 )% $ (245,174 ) (63 )% Depreciation 4,230 4,135 13,074 12,076 Interest income (1,604 ) (1,868 ) (6,930 ) (6,168 ) Interest expense 9,315 3,820 22,486 9,673 Other expense (income), net 202 2,815 1,090 2,173 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA Loss (as a percentage of revenue) $ (28,586 ) (29 )% $ (97,352 ) (88 )% $ (99,206 ) (31 )% $ (227,420 ) (58 )%

(1) Consists of restructuring costs for severances and employment-related termination costs, and facility and other contract terminations. (2) Consists of non-cash charges related to tax liabilities and litigation settlements, including associated non-recurring legal expenses and professional service fees related to the modification of the convertible debt.

Contacts

Investor Relations

Nandan Amladi

Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations

nandan.amladi@chargepoint.com

investors@chargepoint.com

Press

John Paolo Canton

Vice President, Communications

JP.Canton@chargepoint.com

AJ Gosselin

Director, Corporate Communications

AJ.Gosselin@chargepoint.com

media@chargepoint.com