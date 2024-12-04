CAMPBELL, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) ("ChargePoint"), a leading provider of networked solutions for charging electric vehicles (EVs), today reported results for its third quarter of fiscal year 2025 ended October 31, 2024.
"We are encouraged by record EV sales in the industry, and we continue to see network utilization driving the need for more charging infrastructure," said Rick Wilmer, CEO of ChargePoint. "Our third quarter results exceeded our expectations, and demonstrate that our strategy, focus on operational excellence, and rigorous cash management are translating to tangible results."
Third Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Overview
- Revenue. Third quarter revenue was $99.6 million, down 10% from $110.3 million in the prior year's same quarter. Networked charging systems revenue for the third quarter was $52.7 million, down 29% from $73.9 million in the prior year's same quarter. Subscription revenue was $36.4 million, up 19% from $30.6 million in the prior year's same quarter.
- Gross Margin. Third quarter GAAP gross margin was 23% as compared to (22)% in the prior year's same quarter, and non-GAAP gross margin was 26% as compared to (18)% in the prior year's same quarter, in both cases primarily due to a $42.0 million inventory impairment charge taken in the prior year to address legacy supply overruns related to product transitions and to better align inventory with demand.
- Operating Expenses. Third quarter GAAP operating expenses were $91.0 million, down 30% from $129.8 million in the prior year's same quarter. Non-GAAP operating expenses were $58.6 million, down 28% from $81.1 million in the prior year's same quarter.
- Net Income/Loss. Third quarter GAAP net loss was $77.6 million, down 51% from $158.2 million in the prior year's same quarter. Non-GAAP pre-tax net loss was $40.7 million, down 62% from $106.3 million in the prior year's same quarter, both reflecting the $42.0 million inventory impairment charge taken in the prior year. Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA Loss was $28.6 million, down 71% from $97.4 million in the prior year's same quarter.
- Liquidity. As of October 31, 2024, cash and cash equivalents on the balance sheet was $219.8 million. ChargePoint's $150 million revolving credit facility remains undrawn and ChargePoint has no debt maturities until 2028.
- Shares Outstanding. As of October 31, 2024, the Company had approximately 441 million shares of common stock outstanding.
For reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP results, please see the tables below.
Business Highlights
- ChargePoint appointed David Vice as Chief Revenue Officer to drive revenue growth, overseeing the global sales and marketing functions.
- ChargePoint lowered the barrier to entry for fleet electrification with the introduction of the CPF50, an affordable Level 2 charging solution that enables more fleets to go electric with access to ChargePoint's advanced fleet and telematics software platform.
- The new ChargePoint Essential cloud plan makes charging more accessible for small businesses and multi-family housing with access to the benefits of ChargePoint's leading software platform.
Fourth Quarter and Full Year Guidance
For the fourth fiscal quarter ending January 31, 2025, ChargePoint expects revenue of $95 million to $105 million.
The Company is concentrating on returning to growth and streamlining operations to continue on its path to positive non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA, which is targeted for a quarter in fiscal year 2026.
ChargePoint is not able to present a reconciliation of its forward-looking non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA goal to the corresponding GAAP measure because certain potential future adjustments, which may be significant and may include, among other items, stock-based compensation expense, are uncertain or out of its control, or cannot be reasonably predicted without unreasonable effort. The actual amounts of such reconciling items could have a significant impact on ChargePoint's GAAP Net Loss.
Conference Call Information
ChargePoint will host a webcast today at 1:30 p.m. Pacific / 4:30 p.m. Eastern to review its third quarter fiscal 2025 financial results.
Investors may access the webcast, supplemental financial information and investor presentation at ChargePoint's investor relations website (investors.chargepoint.com) under the "Events and Presentations" section. A replay will be available after the conclusion of the webcast and archived for one year.
About ChargePoint
ChargePoint is creating a new fueling network to move people and goods on electricity. Since 2007, ChargePoint has been committed to making it easy for businesses and drivers to go electric with one of the largest EV charging networks and a comprehensive portfolio of charging solutions. The ChargePoint cloud subscription platform and software-defined charging hardware are designed to include options for every charging scenario from home and multifamily to workplace, parking, hospitality, retail and transport fleets of all types. Today, one ChargePoint account provides access to hundreds of thousands of places to charge in North America and Europe. For more information, visit the ChargePoint pressroom, the ChargePoint Investor Relations site, or contact the ChargePoint North American or European press offices or Investor Relations.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions including statements regarding our projected revenue for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2025 and our goal to achieve positive non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA. There are a significant number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made in this press release, including: macroeconomic trends including changes in or sustained inflation, interest rate volatility, or other events beyond our control on the overall economy which may reduce demand for our products and services, geopolitical events and conflicts, adverse impacts to our business and those of our customers and suppliers, including due to supply chain disruptions, tariffs, component shortages, and associated logistics expense increases; our limited operating history as a public company; our ability as an organization to successfully acquire, integrate or partner with other companies, products or technologies in a successful manner; our dependence on widespread acceptance and adoption of EVs, including auto manufacture's plans and strategies to transition to predominately manufacture EV and any corresponding increased demand for installation of charging stations; our current dependence on sales of charging stations for most of our revenues; overall demand for EV charging and the potential for reduced demand for EVs if governmental rebates, tax credits and other financial incentives are reduced, modified or eliminated or governmental mandates to increase the use of EVs or decrease the use of vehicles powered by fossil fuels, either directly or indirectly through mandated limits on carbon emissions, are reduced, modified or eliminated; our ability, and our reliance on our customers, to successfully implement, construct and manage National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) grant opportunities in accordance with the respective terms of the NEVI program in order to validly secure and obtain awarded funding and win additional NEVI grant opportunities; our reliance on contract manufacturers, including those located outside the United States, may result in supply chain interruptions, delays and expense increases which may adversely affect our sales, revenue and gross margins; our ability to expand our operations and market share in Europe; the need to attract additional fleet operators as customers; potential adverse effects on our revenue and gross margins due to delays and costs associated with new product introductions, inventory obsolescence, component shortages and related expense increases; adverse impact to our revenues and gross margins if customers increasingly claim clean energy credits and, as a result, they are no longer available to be claimed by us; the effects of competition; risks related to our dependence on our intellectual property; and the risk that our technology could have undetected defects or errors. Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect our financial results are included under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on September 9, 2024, which is available on our website at investors.chargepoint.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Additional information will also be set forth in other filings that we make with the SEC from time to time. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and we do not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by applicable law.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
ChargePoint has provided financial information in this press release that has not been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"). ChargePoint uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally in analyzing its financial results. ChargePoint believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors to evaluate ongoing operating results and trends and believes they provide meaningful supplemental information to investors regarding ChargePoint's underlying operating performance because they exclude items the Company believes are unrelated to, and may not be indicative of, its core operating results.
The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP financial measures and should be read only in conjunction with ChargePoint's consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of ChargePoint's historical non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures has been provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release, and investors are encouraged to review these reconciliations.
Non-GAAP Gross Profit (Gross Margin). ChargePoint defines non-GAAP gross profit as gross profit excluding stock-based compensation expense, amortization expense of acquired intangible assets and restructuring costs for severances and employment-related termination costs, facility and other contract terminations. Non-GAAP gross margin is non-GAAP gross profit as a percentage of revenue.
Non-GAAP Cost of Revenue and Operating Expenses (includes Non-GAAP research and development, Non-GAAP sales and marketing and Non-GAAP general and administrative). ChargePoint defines non-GAAP cost of revenue and operating expenses as cost of revenue and operating expenses excluding stock-based compensation expense, restructuring costs for severances and employment-related termination costs, facility and other contract terminations, amortization expense of acquired intangible assets, non-cash charges related to tax liabilities and litigation settlements, including associated non-recurring legal expenses and professional service fees related to the modification of the convertible debt.
Non-GAAP Net Loss. ChargePoint defines non-GAAP net loss as net loss excluding stock-based compensation expense, restructuring costs for severances and employment-related termination costs, facility and other contract terminations, amortization expense of acquired intangible assets, non-cash charges related to tax liabilities and litigation settlements, including associated non-recurring legal expenses and professional service fees related to the modification of the convertible debt. These amounts reflect the impact of any related tax effects. Non-GAAP pre-tax net loss is non-GAAP net loss adjusted for provision for income taxes.
Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA Loss. ChargePoint defines non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA loss as net loss excluding stock-based compensation expense, restructuring costs for severances and employment-related termination costs, facility and other contract terminations, amortization expense of acquired intangible assets, non-cash charges related to tax liabilities and litigation settlements, including associated non-recurring legal expenses, professional service fees related to the modification of the convertible debt, and further adjusted for provision of income taxes, depreciation, interest income and expense, and other income and expense (net).
Investors are cautioned that there are a number of limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP financial measures to analyze financial results and trends. In particular, many of the adjustments to ChargePoint's GAAP financial measures reflect the exclusion of items that are recurring and will be reflected in its financial results for the foreseeable future, such as stock-based compensation, which is an important part of ChargePoint's employees' compensation and impacts hiring, retention and performance. Furthermore, these non-GAAP financial measures are not based on any standardized methodology prescribed by GAAP, and the components that ChargePoint excludes in its calculation of non-GAAP financial measures may differ from the components that other companies exclude when they report their non-GAAP results. In the future, ChargePoint may also exclude other expenses it determines do not reflect the performance of ChargePoint's operating results.
CHPT-IR
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc.
PRELIMINARY CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except per share amounts; unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
2024
2023
2024
2023
Revenue
Networked charging systems
$
52,662
$
73,893
$
182,182
$
286,788
Subscriptions
36,417
30,559
106,053
86,935
Other
10,533
5,831
26,959
17,084
Total revenue
99,612
110,283
315,194
390,807
Cost of revenue
Networked charging systems
52,852
109,452
173,152
317,335
Subscriptions
17,512
19,999
53,812
53,495
Other
6,462
4,778
16,249
12,263
Total cost of revenue
76,826
134,229
243,213
383,093
Gross profit
22,786
(23,946
)
71,981
7,714
Operating expenses
Research and development
38,299
56,524
110,861
165,563
Sales and marketing
34,678
39,834
106,376
116,545
General and administrative
17,975
33,463
52,794
82,627
Total operating expenses
90,952
129,821
270,031
364,735
Loss from operations
(68,166
)
(153,767
)
(198,050
)
(357,021
)
Interest income
1,604
1,868
6,930
6,168
Interest expense
(9,315
)
(3,820
)
(22,486
)
(9,673
)
Other income (expense), net
(202
)
(2,815
)
(1,090
)
(2,173
)
Net loss before income taxes
(76,079
)
(158,534
)
(214,696
)
(362,699
)
Provision for (benefit from) income taxes
1,511
(315
)
3,567
162
Net loss
$
(77,590
)
$
(158,219
)
$
(218,263
)
$
(362,861
)
Net loss per share, basic and diluted
$
(0.18
)
$
(0.43
)
$
(0.51
)
$
(1.01
)
Weighted average shares outstanding, basic and diluted
435,331,445
376,182,783
428,757,738
360,818,131
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc.
PRELIMINARY CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands, unaudited)
October 31, 2024
January 31, 2024
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
219,409
$
327,410
Restricted cash
400
30,400
Accounts receivable, net
111,854
124,049
Inventories
221,988
198,580
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
66,467
62,244
Total current assets
620,118
742,683
Property and equipment, net
37,909
42,446
Intangible assets, net
71,662
80,555
Operating lease right-of-use assets
14,782
15,362
Goodwill
214,303
213,750
Other assets
7,564
8,567
Total assets
$
966,338
$
1,103,363
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
74,056
$
71,081
Accrued and other current liabilities
143,163
159,104
Deferred revenue
102,787
99,968
Total current liabilities
320,006
330,153
Deferred revenue, noncurrent
134,056
131,471
Debt, noncurrent
299,410
283,704
Operating lease liabilities
16,019
17,350
Deferred tax liabilities
10,343
11,252
Other long-term liabilities
5,523
1,757
Total liabilities
785,357
775,687
Stockholders' equity:
Common stock
44
42
Additional paid-in capital
2,028,722
1,957,932
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(15,150
)
(15,926
)
Accumulated deficit
(1,832,635
)
(1,614,372
)
Total stockholders' equity
180,981
327,676
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
966,338
$
1,103,363
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc.
PRELIMINARY CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands, unaudited)
Nine Months Ended
2024
2023
Cash flows from operating activities
Net loss
$
(218,263
)
$
(362,861
)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
22,205
21,160
Non-cash operating lease cost
2,700
3,257
Stock-based compensation
61,083
91,946
Amortization of deferred contract acquisition costs
2,388
2,112
Inventory impairment
-
70,000
Non-cash interest expense
12,750
-
Reserves and other
17,104
7,486
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable, net
6,267
8,693
Inventories
(24,207
)
(183,569
)
Prepaid expenses and other assets
(6,250
)
(6,135
)
Accounts payable, operating lease liabilities, and accrued and other liabilities
(25,291
)
31,738
Deferred revenue
5,249
28,685
Net cash used in operating activities
(144,265
)
(287,488
)
Cash flows from investing activities
Purchases of property and equipment
(10,136
)
(14,671
)
Maturities of investments
-
105,000
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
(10,136
)
90,329
Cash flows from financing activities
Debt issuance costs related to the revolving credit facility
-
(2,853
)
Proceeds from the issuance of common stock under employee equity plans, net of tax withholding
7,742
10,957
Proceeds from issuance of common stock in connection with ATM offerings, net of issuance costs
2,970
287,198
Change in driver funds and amounts due to customers
5,681
8,935
Settlement of contingent earnout liability
-
(3,537
)
Net cash provided by financing activities
16,393
300,700
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
7
(691
)
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
(138,001
)
102,850
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period
357,810
294,562
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period
$
219,809
$
397,412
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(In thousands, unaudited)
Three
October 31, 2024
Three
October 31, 2023
Nine
October 31, 2024
Nine
October 31, 2023
Cost of Revenue:
GAAP cost of revenue (as a percentage of revenue)
$
76,826
77
%
$
134,229
122
%
$
243,213
77
%
$
383,093
98
%
Stock-based compensation expense
(1,260
)
(1,847
)
(3,870
)
(4,780
)
Amortization of intangible assets
(774
)
(759
)
(2,301
)
(2,291
)
Restructuring costs (1)
(961
)
(996
)
(961
)
(996
)
Non-GAAP cost of revenue (as a percentage of revenue)
$
73,831
74
%
$
130,627
118
%
$
236,081
75
%
$
375,026
96
%
Gross Profit:
GAAP gross profit (gross margin as a percentage of revenue)
$
22,786
23
%
$
(23,946
)
(22
)%
$
71,981
23
%
$
7,714
2
%
Stock-based compensation expense
1,260
1,847
3,870
4,780
Amortization of Intangible Assets
774
759
2,301
2,291
Restructuring costs (1)
961
996
961
996
Non-GAAP gross profit (gross margin as a percentage of revenue)
$
25,781
26
%
$
(20,344
)
(18
)%
$
79,113
25
%
$
15,781
4
%
Operating Expenses:
GAAP research and development (as a percentage of revenue)
$
38,299
38
%
$
56,524
51
%
$
110,861
35
%
$
165,563
42
%
Stock-based compensation expense
(9,831
)
(14,451
)
(28,864
)
(39,804
)
Restructuring costs (1)
(2,867
)
(4,183
)
(2,867
)
(4,183
)
Non-GAAP research and development (as a percentage of revenue)
$
25,601
26
%
$
37,890
34
%
$
79,130
25
%
$
121,576
31
%
GAAP sales and marketing (as a percentage of revenue)
$
34,678
35
%
$
39,834
36
%
$
106,376
34
%
$
116,545
30
%
Stock-based compensation expense
(4,518
)
(6,467
)
(14,422
)
(17,393
)
Amortization of intangible assets
(2,304
)
(2,249
)
(6,829
)
(6,794
)
Restructuring costs (1)
(5,067
)
(1,343
)
(5,067
)
(1,343
)
Non-GAAP sales and marketing (as a percentage of revenue)
$
22,789
23
%
$
29,775
27
%
$
80,058
25
%
$
91,015
23
%
GAAP general and administrative (as a percentage of revenue)
$
17,975
18
%
$
33,463
30
%
$
52,794
17
%
$
82,627
21
%
Stock-based compensation expense
(5,107
)
(10,118
)
(13,927
)
(29,969
)
Restructuring costs (1)
(933
)
(9,079
)
(933
)
(9,079
)
Other adjustments (2)
(1,728
)
(788
)
(5,729
)
(893
)
Non-GAAP general and administrative (as a percentage of revenue)
$
10,207
10
%
$
13,478
12
%
$
32,205
10
%
$
42,686
11
%
GAAP Operating Expenses (as a percentage of revenue)
$
90,952
91
%
$
129,821
118
%
$
270,031
86
%
$
364,735
93
%
Stock-based compensation expense
(19,456
)
(31,036
)
(57,213
)
(87,166
)
Amortization of intangible assets
(2,304
)
(2,249
)
(6,829
)
(6,794
)
Restructuring costs (1)
(8,867
)
(14,605
)
(8,867
)
(14,605
)
Other adjustments (2)
(1,728
)
(788
)
(5,729
)
(893
)
Non-GAAP Operating Expenses (as a percentage of revenue)
$
58,597
59
%
$
81,143
74
%
$
191,393
61
%
$
255,277
65
%
Net Loss:
GAAP net loss (as a percentage of revenue)
$
(77,590
)
(78
)%
$
(158,219
)
(143
)%
$
(218,263
)
(69
)%
$
(362,861
)
(93
)%
Stock-based compensation expense
20,716
32,883
61,083
91,946
Amortization of intangible assets
3,078
3,008
9,130
9,085
Restructuring costs (1)
9,828
15,601
9,828
15,601
Other adjustments (2)
1,728
788
5,729
893
Non-GAAP net loss (as a percentage of revenue)
$
(42,240
)
(42
)%
$
(105,939
)
(96
)%
$
(132,493
)
(42
)%
$
(245,336
)
(63
)%
Provision for (benefit from) income taxes
1,511
(315
)
3,567
162
Non-GAAP pre-tax net loss (as a percentage of revenue)
$
(40,729
)
(41
)%
$
(106,254
)
(96
)%
$
(128,926
)
(41
)%
$
(245,174
)
(63
)%
Depreciation
4,230
4,135
13,074
12,076
Interest income
(1,604
)
(1,868
)
(6,930
)
(6,168
)
Interest expense
9,315
3,820
22,486
9,673
Other expense (income), net
202
2,815
1,090
2,173
Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA Loss (as a percentage of revenue)
$
(28,586
)
(29
)%
$
(97,352
)
(88
)%
$
(99,206
)
(31
)%
$
(227,420
)
(58
)%
(1)
|Consists of restructuring costs for severances and employment-related termination costs, and facility and other contract terminations.
(2)
|Consists of non-cash charges related to tax liabilities and litigation settlements, including associated non-recurring legal expenses and professional service fees related to the modification of the convertible debt.
Contacts
Investor Relations
Nandan Amladi
Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations
nandan.amladi@chargepoint.com
investors@chargepoint.com
Press
John Paolo Canton
Vice President, Communications
JP.Canton@chargepoint.com
AJ Gosselin
Director, Corporate Communications
AJ.Gosselin@chargepoint.com
media@chargepoint.com