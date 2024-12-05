Anzeige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.12.2024 01:12 Uhr
26 Leser
LGI Homes, Inc. Reports November 2024 Home Closings

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) today announced it closed 531 homes in November 2024, including the bulk sale of 103 single-family rental homes.

As of November 30, 2024, the Company had 142 active selling communities.

About LGI Homes, Inc.

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes across 36 markets in 21 states. As one of America's fastest growing companies, LGI Homes has closed over 70,000 homes since its founding in 2003 and has delivered profitable financial results every year. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes was named to Newsweek's list of the World's Most Trustworthy Companies. LGI Homes' commitment to excellence extends to its more than 1,000 employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state and national level, including the Top Workplaces USA 2024 Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company's website at www.lgihomes.com.

CONTACT:
Joshua D. Fattor
Executive Vice President, Investor Relations and Capital Markets
(281) 210-2586
investorrelations@lgihomes.com


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
