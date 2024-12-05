INFORMA MARKETS - ENGINEERING: Sustainable Manufacturing Expo Announces Key Industry Partners Supporting the February Launch

The first-ever Sustainable Manufacturing Expo will be held in Anaheim Feb. 4-5, 2025.

Sustainable Manufacturing Expo, the premier US event dedicated to advancing sustainable manufacturing processes through cutting-edge technologies and thought leadership, proudly announces its supporting industry partners for the upcoming launch event. These partners will contribute through curated education, member networking, and more.

To date, the exclusive list of Sustainable Manufacturing Expo's partners and collaborators includes Additive Manufacturing Green Trade Association (AMGTA), American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME), Association for Roll-to-Roll Converters, Manufacturers Alliance, Sustain SoCal, The Envoy Group, The Wise, GreenBlue, and CESMII - The Smart Manufacturing Institute.

Each partner plays a crucial role in serving the manufacturing industry by keeping their memberships informed on critical issues and strategies that promote sustainable policies and initiatives. As the $215.4 billion global sustainable manufacturing sector continues its rapid growth, these organizations bring unique perspectives on delivering opportunities, innovations, and eco-friendly best practices to the industry.

"Partnering with industry organizations is crucial for the success of Sustainable Manufacturing Expo," says Melissa Magestro, VP at Informa Markets Engineeringand Founder of Sustainable Manufacturing Expo. "These groups bring unparalleled expertise, extensive networks, and a deep understanding of the industry's needs. By working together, we can create a dynamic and insightful event that drives innovation, fosters meaningful connections, and sets new standards for excellence in our sector."

Association activity across the show will include presentations on SM Expo's five expo hall stages, a pre-event hosted webinar with ASME Foundation's Engineering for Change, member networking events, partnership with Manufacturers' Alliance on the Executive Micro-Summit, and booths on the show floor to further support their membership.

"Our goal is to continue to educate and provide meaningful use-case-based framework surrounding environmental practices and resource efficiency in 3D-printing and additive manufacturing," says Sherri Monroe, Executive Director at AMGTA. "With increasing focus across industry, raising awareness about the advantages of sustainable technology is extremely important and we look forward to showcase the broader manufacturing industry how investing in sustainability today ensures the economic and environmental health of organizations and the planet."

Christopher Cantrell, Sr. Managing Director, Standards & Engineering Services, ASME, states "Reducing waste, increasing efficiency, and creating new revenues and markets are all part of the sustainable manufacturing movement. ASME encourages and supports engineers, manufacturers, and regulators in prioritizing climate-conscious, sustainable engineering design. Events such as Sustainable Manufacturing Expo provide opportunities for us all to engage in essential conversations and work collaboratively to advance clean, sustainable, efficient manufacturing operations across all sectors."

To register to attend the first ever Sustainable Manufacturing Expo, co-located with MD&M West, at the Anaheim Convention Center Feb. 4-5, 2025, visit www.sustainablemanufacturingexpo.com.

