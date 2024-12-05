Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 5, 2024) - Doubleview Gold Corp. (TSXV: DBG) (OTCQB: DBLVF) (FSE: 1D4) (the "Company or "Doubleview") is to hold its annual general and special meeting of the shareholders (the "Shareholders") of the Company on December 18, 2024 at 10:30 a.m. (Pacific Time) (the "Meeting"). The Shareholders of record as of the close of business on October 22, 2024, are entitled to receive notice of and to vote at the Meeting. The Shareholders are urged to vote before the proxy deadline of 10:00 a.m. on December 16, 2024.

The Company is providing an update to Shareholders regarding the potential impact of the strike by the Canadian Union of Postal Workers on the Company's ability to comply with its obligations to deliver its meeting materials to Shareholders in connection with the Meeting. The Company delivered the completed Notice of Meeting, Information Circular and related proxy materials (the "Meeting Materials") to the appropriate parties for printing and mailing to registered and unregistered Shareholders prior to the Meeting, but due the postal strike, it is possible that the Meeting Materials will not be delivered to some Shareholders prior to the Meeting. The Meeting Materials have been filed on SEDAR+ and are available under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca. They are also available at the following website https://docs.tsxtrust.com/2447. Shareholders will still be able to vote their shares either directly by proxy (for registered Shareholders) or indirectly through their intermediary (for unregistered Shareholders who hold their shares through brokerage firms or other intermediaries).

All Shareholders are encouraged to access the Meeting Materials electronically and to vote in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Information Circular. Registered Shareholders should complete all signed proxy forms as directed on the form of proxy no later than 48 hours prior to the Meeting. Beneficial owners can obtain a copy of the voting instructions form from their intermediary. If you are a registered Shareholder and do not receive the Meeting Materials by mail ahead of the voting deadline, please contact TSX TRUST INVESTOR SERVICES at 1-866-600-5869 (toll-free in Canada and the United States) or via email tsxtis@tmx.com between 5:30 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. (Pacific Time) to obtain your proxy form control number to cast your vote for the Meeting. If you hold shares through an intermediary such as a brokerage firm, please contact your intermediary directly to obtain a copy of the voting instructions form.

About Doubleview Gold Corp

Doubleview is a mineral resource exploration and development company that is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. It is publicly traded on the TSX-Venture Exchange (TSXV: DBG), (OTCQB: DBLVF), (WKN: A1W038), and (FSE: 1D4). Doubleview focuses on identifying, acquiring, and financing precious and base metal exploration projects across North America, with a strong emphasis on British Columbia. The company enhances shareholder value through the acquisition and exploration of high-quality gold, copper, cobalt, scandium, and silver projects-collectively critical minerals-utilizing cutting-edge exploration techniques.

Doubleview's success is deeply rooted in the unwavering support of its long-term shareholders, supporters, and institutional investors. Their ongoing commitment has been instrumental in advancing the company's strategic initiatives. Doubleview looks forward to further collaborative growth and development, and continues to welcome active participation from its valued stakeholders as the company expands its portfolio and strengthens its position in the critical minerals sector.

About the Hat Polymetallic Deposit

The Company's flagship Hat Deposit, located in northwestern British Columbia, is a polymetallic porphyry project with major resources of copper, gold, cobalt, and the potential for scandium. As one of the region's significant sources of critical minerals, the Hat Deposit has undergone targeted exploration and development. The 0.2% CuEq cut-off resource estimate, of the recently completed Mineral Resource Estimate, which was announced in the Company's July 25, 2024, news release, is summarized below:

Open Pit Model Hat Resource Category



Tonnage Average Grade Metal Content CuEq Cu Co Au Ag CuEq Cu Co Au Ag Mt % % % g/t g/t million lb million lb million lb thousand oz thousand oz In Pit Indicated 150 0.408 0.221 0.008 0.19 0.42 1,353 733 28 929 2,045 Inferred 477 0.344 0.185 0.009 0.15 0.49 3,619 1,945 91 2,328 7,575

The Scandium potential for the Hat Deposit is estimated to be 300 to 500 million tonnes at an average grade of 40 ppm (0.004%) Sc2O3.

For further details, please refer to the Company's July 25, 2024 news release.

Qualified Person:

Erik Ostensoe, P. Geo., a consulting geologist, and Doubleview's Qualified Person with respect to the Hat Project as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed, and approved the written technical disclosure contained in the news release. He is not independent of Doubleview as he is a shareholder in the company.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Farshad Shirvani, President & Chief Executive Officer

For further information please contact:

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information or statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which may include, without limitation, the Meeting, potential impact of the strike by the Canadian Union of Postal Workers on the Company's ability to comply with its obligations to deliver its meeting materials to Shareholders in connection with the Meeting, other statements relating to the technical, financial and business prospects of the Company, its projects and other matters. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future. Such forward-looking information reflects the Company's views with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, and market or business conditions. The Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/232582

SOURCE: Doubleview Gold Corp.