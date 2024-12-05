Anzeige
Donnerstag, 05.12.2024
Der heißeste Markt der Welt: So profitieren Sie als grüner Trump-Gewinner vom neuen Boom!
PR Newswire
05.12.2024 11:06 Uhr
SS&C to Present at Abu Dhabi Finance Week

WINDSOR, Conn., Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC), a global provider of software and software-enabled services for the financial services and healthcare industries, today announced that Bill Stone, Chairman and CEO, will present at Abu Dhabi Finance Week. The event, which takes place on Al Maryah Island in Abu Dhabi Dec. 9-12, is expected to draw more than 18,000 finance professionals from more than 100 countries.

Bill Stone will join Aron Landy, CEO of Brevan Howard, and Leda Braga, CEO of Systematica Investments, on the "Inside the Hedge Fund Industry" panel on Dec. 10 at 10:40 a.m. Dan Murphy, CNBC anchor and correspondent, will moderate.

A recording of the panel will be made available by the organizers after the event.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 20,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale, and technology.

Additional information about SS&C (Nasdaq: SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com. Follow SS&C on Twitter, Linkedin and Facebook.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/692536/SSC_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ssc-to-present-at-abu-dhabi-finance-week-302323426.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
