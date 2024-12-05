Anzeige
Donnerstag, 05.12.2024
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.12.2024 11:10 Uhr
The State Grid Jiangsu Electric Power Engineering Consulting Co., Ltd.: The first fully indoor 500-kilovolt urban substation in Jiangsu Province was put into operation

Finanznachrichten News

NANJING, China, Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Suzhou Yuexi 500-kilovolt Substation Project, a key project for the State Grid Jiangsu Electric Power Co., Ltd. to meet the peak winter demand this year, was officially put into operation on November 29th. This is the first fully indoor 500-kilovolt substation in Jiangsu Province. It can add a transformation capacity of 2 million kilovolt-amperes for Suzhou, providing a strong guarantee for the electricity consumption in Jiangsu and even the Yangtze River Delta region this winter.

To meet the development needs of the regional electricity load and improve the power supply reliability, the State Grid Jiangsu Electric Power utilized the rare urban land resources, demolished the original Yuexi 220-kilovolt substation, and built a new Yuexi 500-kilovolt substation on the original site.

Compared with the planned area of more than 50 mu for a conventional 500-kilovolt substation, the Yuexi 500-kilovolt substation only occupies about 20 mu, which is reduced by more than half. The project adopts a three-row stacked and compact layout with a total height of 23 meters, "compressing" all electrical equipment and devices such as main transformers and gas-insulated metal-enclosed switchgear into one building.

With the substation "installed" indoors, not only is the floor area greatly reduced, but also various green construction concepts are innovatively integrated into this substation. The relevant person in charge of the State Grid Jiangsu Electric Power Engineering Consulting Co., Ltd. Introduced that the installation of rooftop photovoltaics on the distribution device building can reduce carbon dioxide emissions by more than 100 tons and save more than 40 tons of standard coal every year. The construction of an integrated rainwater recycling and utilization device within the station can treat the rainwater in the station area and then use it for greening and irrigation, saving about 3,300 cubic meters of water every year.

Source: The State Grid Jiangsu Electric Power Engineering Consulting Co., Ltd.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c4f0b2ad-3693-4cba-a743-74ca0ef9b139


