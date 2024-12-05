SINGAPORE, Dec 5, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - inter airport Southeast Asia, the premier trade exhibition and conference for airport innovation and technology in Asia, will return to Singapore from 25 to 27 March 2025 at the Marina Bay Sands. The 8th edition is expected to bring together over 3,500 representatives of the aviation industry in Asia, influencers in the airports and airlines community, and 150+ exhibitors, including world-class solution providers and airport equipment suppliers, to connect, find synergies, build partnerships, and innovate.As the aviation industry advances and new airport projects and investments surge globally, groundbreaking innovations are essential to drive its transformation. Themed "Airport Operations for Tomorrow" conversations at the exhibition and conference will highlight innovation, technology, and sustainable solutions to optimise terminal and ramp operations of the future.Asia driving majority in airport projectsWith visitor arrivals projected to reach 564 million in the Asia Pacific, the region is now positioned at the forefront of significant airport development, leading the global aviation recovery. APAC currently boasts 575 existing or new airport projects, valued at a staggering USD 488 billion, while the investment at existing airports amounts to 170 projects, valued at USD 217 billion."Thailand is one of the high growths in emerging aviation market in Asia-Pacific. The passenger volume is expected to double by 2032, and Thailand will be one of the top 10 markets in total passenger traffic by 2042. To manage the increased passenger capacity, AOT developed a strategic master plan that includes the construction of new airports, expansion of existing facilities, and upgrades to key infrastructure to enhance capacity to accommodate 240 million annual passengers (MAP) by 2032," said Latchida Apaphant, EVP, Foreign Affair, Airports of Thailand PLC (AOT). "To make Thailand a regional aviation hub, and a goal to bring Suvarnabhumi International Airport rank among the top airport operators by 2037, massive investments are also be made to procure automated technology and biometric identification system to reduce international passenger processing times. Given the increasing complexity of airport operations and the need to innovate, inter airport Southeast Asia conference offers timely discussions and an exhibition to explore emerging technologies for the future of airports."Ms Latchida will join some of the C-suite speakers confirmed at inter airport Southeast Asia conference:1. Ricia Montejo, Head, Customer Experience, Aboitiz GMR-Megawide Cebu Airport Corporation2. Ibrahim Mohd Salleh, Chief Operating Officer, Aerodarat Services Sdn Bhd - a wholly owned subsidiary of Malaysia Aviation Group3. Lye Teck Tan, EVP, Safety & Security, Changi Airport Group4. Saurabh Dalvi, Head of Operations, Mumbai, Goa, Hyderabad, Celebi Nas5. Musdalifa Abdullah, CEO, GTR Malaysia6. Megat Ardian, Senior General Manager, Strategy, Malaysia Airports7. Raymond Lo, CEO, Menzies CNAC Aviation Services Ltd8. Simon Lotter, Head of Market for Asia & Pacific, Munich Airport International9. Tatsuya Izumi, Deputy General Manager, Narita International Airport Corporation10. Ranjiv Ramanathan, SVP, SG Hub Transformation & Development, SATS Ltd11. Brad Moore, CEO APAC, Swissport International AGFor the complete list of speakers, visit www.interairport-southeastasia.com.inter airport Southeast Asia - the reference point for the Future of AirportsAccording to Airports Council International (ACI), global passenger volume is foreseen to reach 9.5 billion in 2024, while the Asia-Pacific region is said to lead in year-on-year (YoY) growth in 2024, with a 13% increase, reaching 3.4 billion passengers by year-end. With air travel playing a vital role in global trade and tourism, the sector must adopt innovative approaches to make airport more sustainable and resilient.inter airport Southeast Asia 2025 will highlight global and regional solutions that support the scaling up of airport tech to boost operation efficiency and greener solutions in ground operations to reduce carbon emissions. Prominent exhibitors on the exhibition front include ADB Safegate, Alstef Group, BSLBatt, Charlatte Manutention - FAYAT Group, Dynell GmbH, ElectroAir, Fastcharge GSE, ITW GSE, JBT AeroTech, Runway Safe Group, Roypow, Smith Detection, TLD Asia Ltd, Weihai Guangtai Airport Equipment, just to name a few."Ground support equipment is a critical component of driving airport operations, and the advancements in GSE technology are paramount for driving sustainability and efficiency. By embracing advanced GSE technologies, such as electric and autonomous vehicles, we can reduce emissions and improve operational efficiency, all while enhancing safety. It's important to discuss how we can reimagine ground handling operations to establish new benchmarks in turnaround efficiency, and I'm excited to discuss this with fellow panellists at the upcoming inter airport SEA," said Brad Moore, CEO - APAC, Swissport.Japan pavilion will also be showcased for the first time at inter airport Southeast Asia. The pavilion will present a dynamic line-up of companies including NEC, Japan Radio Co., Ltd (JRC), RION, ShinMaywa Industries, Ltd., Sugie Seito Co., Ltd. and Toyota Industries Corporation as they showcase cutting-edge airport equipment for ground operation and touchless technology to enhance airport experiences.In line with the industry's focus on innovation and safety, Singapore is also taking steps to advance aerospace manufacturing standards. A Working Group on Additive Manufacturing for Aerospace Manufacturing, established under the Singapore Standards Council, will launch a new standard: SS 708 Additive Manufacturing (AM) for Aviation - Filament Layer Manufacturing (FLM) Process Specifications. The standard seeks to establish a comprehensive framework for FLM parts producers supplying to the aerospace industry, covering process control and qualification of hardware, facility, materials, and operations. The standardisation of terminology and processes will also facilitate procurement officers of FLM parts to better evaluate new industry entrants to the FLM supply chain, ultimately contributing to enhanced safety in both commercial and military aircraft operations. More details will be made available at the event in March.All registered professionals for inter airport Southeast Asia 2025 will be granted free access to both the exhibition and conference floors. For the latest information on inter airport Southeast Asia, please visit the event website, LinkedIn, or Facebook pages.About inter airport Southeast Asiainter airport Southeast Asia influences and accelerates the transformation of the airport industry in Asia by crafting a unique, 3-day airport trade show for the region.Every odd year, buyers and decision makers from the airports, airlines, ground handlers and the entire Airport community in Asia attend inter airport Southeast Asia to source and experience from the most diverse selection of innovations, technology and equipment for airport terminals and ramp operations.Whatever your strategy or needs - this is the place to be for business, friendship and new trends.25-27 March 2025Marina Bay Sands, Singaporewww.interairport-southeastasia.com 