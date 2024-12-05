Purmo Group Oyj: Purmo Group Plc applies for the delisting of its shares from the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki

Purmo Group Plc | Stock Exchange Release | December 05, 2024 at 09:30:00 EET

Purmo Group Plc applies for the delisting of its shares from the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki

The Board of Directors of Purmo Group Plc ("Purmo Group") has today resolved to apply for the termination of public trading in the shares of Purmo Group and the delisting of its shares from the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd ("Nasdaq Helsinki") as soon as possible upon Project Grand Bidco (UK) Limited ("Project Grand Bidco") having gained title to all the shares in Purmo Group in the pending redemption proceedings under Chapter 18 of the Finnish Companies Act.

Project Grand Bidco holds more than 90 per cent of all the issued and outstanding shares in Purmo Group. As previously announced, Project Grand Bidco has, by submitting an application to the Redemption Board of the Finland Chamber of Commerce dated August 23, 2024, commenced redemption proceedings in respect of Purmo Group's minority shares by initiating arbitration proceedings in accordance with Chapter 18, Section 3 of the Finnish Companies Act in order to obtain ownership of all the issued and outstanding shares in Purmo Group. Project Grand Bidco served its application to appoint an arbitral tribunal and to initiate arbitration proceedings in accordance with Chapter 18, Section 5 of the Finnish Companies Act on September 20, 2024.

The Board of Directors of Purmo Group has resolved to submit an application to Nasdaq Helsinki for the termination of public trading and the delisting of the Purmo Group shares. In the application, it is requested that the delisting in respect of the Purmo Group shares admitted to trading on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki would become effective as soon as possible upon Project Grand Bidco having gained title to all the shares in Purmo Group in the pending redemption proceedings under Chapter 18 of the Finnish Companies Act.

