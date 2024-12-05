Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 5, 2024) - Scope Technologies Corp. (CSE: SCPE) (OTCQB: SCPCF) (FSE: VN8) ("Scope Technologies" or the "Company") is proud to announce significant advancements to its data-in-transit security infrastructure with the installation of new hardware. These updates, which expand Scope's entropy delivery system across new locations in Europe, Asia, and North America, represent a milestone in delivering secure and efficient global data transmission.

The expanded network enhances the speed and redundancy of QSE's services while significantly reducing latency for businesses worldwide. These improvements not only ensure faster, more reliable data encryption but also strengthen protections against cyber threats such as man-in-the-middle attacks and Harvest Now, Decrypt Later (HNDL) strategies.

"Our global network expansion reflects our commitment to providing unparalleled data security," said Sean Prescott, Founder and CTO of QSE Group. "By increasing our infrastructure's speed and reliability with new geo-locations, we're not only enhancing the user experience but also building the resilience needed to safeguard data during transmission, now and into the future. This is critical for industries handling sensitive information, where interception risks can lead to significant consequences."

As part of Scope's mission to continuously advance quantum-resilient encryption, these updates strengthen the QSE platform's capabilities in secure, real-time communications. The advancements also align with industry compliance requirements, providing organizations with a seamless, secure solution to meet regulatory demands.

Moreover, these upgrades lay the groundwork for QSE's forthcoming secure mobile application, designed to provide industries with rapid, encrypted data-sharing capabilities. Further announcements on the mobile app are expected soon.

Scope Technologies' commitment to expanding its infrastructure ensures that businesses and individuals are equipped with the tools needed to protect their data against current and emerging threats.

About Scope Technologies Corp.

Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, Scope Technologies Corp. is a pioneering technology company specializing in quantum security and machine learning. Through its primary brand, QSE Group, Scope provides next-generation solutions in data security, quantum encryption, and decentralized storage, empowering businesses with secure, scalable technologies that drive growth and operational efficiency.

