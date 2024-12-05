Alcrete LLC Completes Acquisition of Conway, South Carolina-Based Benton Precast LLC

Precast Concrete Manufacturer Announces Acquisition and Expansion Into South Carolina

Alcrete LLC, a leading provider of high-quality precast concrete products, announced today that it has acquired Benton Precast LLC in Conway, South Carolina. This strategic move, which includes Benton Precast's production operations and 17-acre manufacturing site, will allow Alcrete to expand its reach and serve new geographic markets.

Based in Conway, South Carolina, Benton Precast began operations five years ago as a subsidiary of Benton Concrete & Utilities LLC. Autry Benton, Jr., president of Benton Concrete & Utilities said, "We are excited to sell Benton Precast to Alcrete. I believe they Alcrete will be a great steward of the company and continue to build upon the foundation we have established. The employees of Benton Precast will be in good hands with Alcrete."

Justin D. Norman, chief executive officer of Alcrete LLC said, "We are excited to expand Alcrete into the South Carolina market. The addition of production capabilities in Conway, South Carolina is a natural expansion of our existing footprint. The Benton family has as long history of success with their concrete operations, and we are excited to purchase the precast subsidiary and combine with Alcrete."

According to Alcrete, the acquisition includes all of Benton Precast's production facilities and equipment. Alcrete will retain the skilled workforce which will allow the Company to increase its production capabilities and competitiveness within the precast concrete market.

Learn more here.

###

About Alcrete:

Alcrete is a manufacturer of precast concrete products including stormwater, sanitary, and specialty structures. Alcrete provides construction contractors with precast solutions for vital infrastructure projects.

Alcrete operates from precast manufacturing facilities located in Alabama, Florida, Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina with a corporate office in Oakbrook Terrace, Illinois.

For more information on Alcrete, visit Alcrete.com.

For press inquiries, please contact: info@alcrete.com

Source: Alcrete LLC

View the original press release on accesswire.com