Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 05.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Der heißeste Markt der Welt: So profitieren Sie als grüner Trump-Gewinner vom neuen Boom!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
05.12.2024 12:42 Uhr
123 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

China Institute for Innovation & Development Strategy: Zheng Bijian Inspires at 2024 Understanding China Conference, Advocating for Global Collaboration

Finanznachrichten News

GUANGZHOU, China, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2024 Understanding China Conference opened on December 3 in Guangzhou, bringing together global leaders, scholars, and industry experts to discuss the theme "Carry Through the Reform to the End: Chinese Modernization and New Opportunities for World Development." Among the event's highlights was an address by Zheng Bijian, the 93-year-old founding chairman of the China Institute for Innovation and Development Strategy. His remarks captivated the audience and underscored the importance of understanding China's modernization journey.

Zheng Bijian, founding chairman of the China Institute for Innovation and Development Strategy

As Zheng approached the stage in a wheelchair, the audience responded with warm applause, honoring his lifelong dedication to bridging China's story with the world.

Zheng outlined three pillars critical to understanding China's development. First, he stressed that grasping China's reforms is essential to understanding its past, present, and future. Second, he described Chinese modernization as the blueprint for comprehensive reform. Lastly, he highlighted how Chinese modernization offers new opportunities for global development, urging the international community to view these changes as mutually beneficial.

"The best way to grasp China's new round of reform and development," he said, "is to closely follow the path of Chinese modernization."

Zheng also emphasized openness as a defining feature of Chinese modernization. Addressing concerns about global decoupling and supply chain disruptions, he stated, "China will never pursue closed, self-contained modernization. On the contrary, we value openness and will actively align with international economic and trade standards, deepen reforms in trade and investment, and create a world-class, market-oriented business environment."

He pointed to key policies reflecting this commitment, including lifting foreign capital restrictions in financial services, eliminating manufacturing investment limits, and expanding visa-free travel to 38 countries. A 72- to 144-hour transit visa exemption for 54 nations further underscores efforts to enhance global engagement.

Zheng concluded by reaffirming China's readiness to welcome international participation in its modernization journey. "China's reform and development represent opportunities for all nations," he said. "This openness is why the international community recognizes the strength of China's reforms and the resilience of its economy."

About the 2024 Understanding China Conference
The 2024 Understanding China Conference is a premier international platform co-organized by the China Institute for Innovation and Development Strategy, the Chinese People's Institute of Foreign Affairs, and the People's Government of Guangdong Province. It seeks to deepen global understanding of China's modernization efforts, reform strategies, and their broader global implications.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2574317/1204_Zhengbijian.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/zheng-bijian-inspires-at-2024-understanding-china-conference-advocating-for-global-collaboration-302323746.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.