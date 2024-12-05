East Marine Boats Inc.: East Marine Boats Redefines Yacht Tenders With Revolutionary Retractable Helm for Palm Beach Motor Yachts

RIVIERA BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 5, 2024 / East Marine Boats Inc., a leader in innovative yacht tender design, proudly announces the delivery of custom-crafted, cutting-edge yacht tenders to Palm Beach Motor Yachts, a division of GB Marine Group. These game-changing tenders, designed to fit seamlessly in the tender garages of the PB55, PB65, PB70, and PB85 models and the GTRS Series, set a new benchmark in luxury and functionality.

The centerpiece of this launch is the groundbreaking retractable helm-a first-of-its-kind feature that redefines convenience and performance. Built on a lightweight aluminum frame, the four-passenger tender is outfitted with Hypalon tubes, navigation lights, custom rear boarding steps, a marine stereo, and USB charging ports. Weighing under 380 pounds with the motor, this tender reaches speeds of up to 30 mph, offering yacht owners unmatched agility and reliability.

"I am very grateful to be approached by GB Marine to come up with a lightweight yacht tender that can meet the demands of the proud owners of such a fine luxury yacht line. The clients wanted the ability to have a full driving helm with the use of an ultra-reliable outboard motor compared to the high-maintenance jet tenders. Most yacht owners of a certain age grew up running outboard engines and simply do not understand how to use a jet engine boat in low depth which can ruin the day. With the help of the GB Marine Group factory engineers, I am extremely proud to deliver the new design which allows the full usage of an outboard motor and a full steering helm that neatly tucks away when not in use", says East Marine Boats president, Anthony Mazzo.

Exclusive to GB Marine Group's fleet, the tenders will carry the Palm Beach Yachts branding and come with a robust five-year non-declining warranty. This partnership highlights East Marine Boats' commitment to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction.

East Marine Boats, a family-owned business founded in 2000, has delivered over 700 yacht tenders across the United States. Proudly assembling their boats in America under the U.S. Coast Guard MIC build code ESM, the company recently expanded its operations to a larger Riviera Beach facility. This growth will double production capacity to over 600 units annually, enabling the brand to meet soaring demand while expanding its reach to Mexico, Puerto Rico, and the Bahamas.

For more information, visit www.eastmarineboats.com, www.gbmarinegroup.com, or www.palmbeachmotoryachts.com.

Related Images

Photo of East Marine Luxury 560 yacht tender docked on West Palm Beach, Florida sands. East Marine Boats 420 model

Photo of East Marine Boats 420 model. Retractable helm yacht tender

Photo of a retractable helm yacht tender in storage.

