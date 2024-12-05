Senior Pharma and Biotech Leaders to Gather the Weekend Immediately Prior to JP Morgan Healthcare Conference for 2 Day Networking Forum, San Francisco CEO, Hosted by Longwood Healthcare Leaders

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 4, 2024 / Longwood Healthcare Leaders will convene top biopharmaceutical leaders for two days of discussion, January 11-12, 2025, the weekend immediately prior to the 43rd Annual JP Morgan Health Care Conference. San Francisco CEO is held at the Four Seasons Hotel San Francisco, 757 Market Street, in downtown San Francisco, and features approximately 150 speakers across government, pharma, biotech, academia, and investing communities. Thought leaders will speak in discussion panels, fireside chats, and roundtable discussions focusing on some of the most important issues facing the life sciences ecosystem today.

Confirmed speakers at San Francisco CEO include Peter Marks (Director, CBER, FDA), Steve Hahn (former Commissioner, FDA), Lloyd Minor (Dean, Stanford School of Medicine), Jay Bradner (SVP, R&D, & CSO, Amgen), George Yancopoulos (President & CSO, Regeneron), Hal Barron (CEO, Altos Labs), Teresa Graham (CEO, Roche Pharma), Stefan Oelrich (CEO, Bayer Pharma), Marianne De Backer (CEO, Vir Biotechnology), Mathai Mammen (CEO, Parabalis Medicines), Marc Tessier-Lavigne (CEO, Xaira), Irv Weissman (Director, Institute of Stem Cell Biology & Regenerative Medicine, Stanford), David Redfern (President, Corporate Development, GSK), Bill Mezzanotte (Global Head, R&D & CMO, CSL), Tadaaki Taniguchi (CMO, Astellas), Nouhad Husseini (Head, BD & Corporate Strategy, Regeneron), Ryan Richardson (Chief Strategy Officer, BioNTech), Harvey Berger (CEO, Kojin Therapeutics), Jeb Keiper (CEO, Nimbus Therapeutics), Kabir Nath (CEO, COMPASS Pathways), Eliav Barr (CMO, MRL), Matthias Müllenbeck (Global Head, BD & Alliance Management, EMD Serono), among others.

The forum encourages open dialogue with a peer C-suite audience, generating actionable takeaways and business development opportunities. Discussion topics include: investment outlook; uniting the biopharma industry to help patients; advancing the translation of biomedical research; drug discovery sciences; big biopharma pipeline sourcing; driving productivity in R&D; accessing technology to advance the pipeline; big biopharma R&D; rare disease innovation; advances in clinical trials; accelerating drug development; R&D collaboration; patient-centric development; developing global partnerships; external innovation, in-licensing and spin-outs; M&A and deal-making landscape; impact and importance of company culture; innovative commercial models; the next wave of targeted therapies; regulatory and industry roundtable; policy impact on innovation; and aligning with regulatory authorities.

The agenda has been developed to maximize efficient networking opportunities, including luncheons, breakfasts, and a cocktail reception on Saturday, January 11, following the first day of panels. To learn more, visit www.longwoodhealthcareleaders.com/sfceo

Longwood Healthcare Leaders hosts thought leaders, key executives, and government officials for quarterly forums. These meetings aim to foster collaboration, exchange insights, and drive biomedical advancements from the top, facilitating discussions that promote transparency and collaboration among participants with the goal of accelerating the translation of discoveries into medicines that can improve patient outcomes. For more information, visit www.longwoodhealthcareleaders.com.

Longwood Fund is dedicated to creating and investing in novel healthcare companies that develop important treatments to help patients while generating significant value for investors. Collectively, the Partners at Longwood have co-founded 25 companies with over 20 launched or marketed therapies, and more than two dozen clinical assets, all focused on helping patients. For more information, visit: www.longwoodfund.com.

