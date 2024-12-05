Ritani Announces the Best Personalized Jewelry Gifts

Initial pendants, Birthstone Jewels, & Modern Zodiac designs add the perfect sentimental touch

NEW CITY, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 5, 2024 / Giving a gift of jewelry is the ultimate expression of love. So why not take your thoughtfulness a step further and select something personalized? Ritani has a glistening selection of brand new personalized jewelry gifts this year and at all price points.

"Jewelry is more than an accessory, it's a way to commemorate life's most meaningful moments," says Ria Papasifakis, COO at Ritani. "Unwrapping a piece of personalized jewelry under the tree is sure to create lasting memories this holiday."

Explore personalized jewelry gifts on Ritani.com and take advantage of free shipping and easy returns for a seamless shopping experience. Shoppers should place orders by 12/17 for Christmas delivery.

Initial Pendants

A gifting favorite, the initial pendant is a jewelry staple at any age. Ritani's classic diamond initial pendants are forever favorites, and the new helium styles are definitive of the moment.

Helium Initial Pendant | $810

Diamond Initial Necklace | $495 (available in white, yellow and rose gold)

Mini Lab Grown Diamond Initial Pendant | $440

Birthstone Jewelry

Ritani recently debuted a stunning selection of gemstone jewels that can be personalized based on birth month in a bevy of colors like emerald, ruby, sapphire and more. There are even some sweet styles for children.

Emerald Huggie Earrings | $825 (available in white and yellow gold)

Garnet Solitaire Necklace | $340

Blue Sapphire Flexible Eternity Bangle | $3,614

Children's Birthstone Stud Earrings in Aquamarine | $459

Modern Zodiac Designs

Celestial jewelry has never looked so cool and is the ultimate choice for the stargazers and astrological gurus in your life.

Constellation Natural Diamond Pendant | $1,236 (available in white, yellow and rose gold and in each of the astrological signs)

Zodiac Stud Earrings | $258 (available in each of the astrological signs)

BONUS: Children's Engravable ID Bracelet

A precious keepsake for little ones, these darling ID bracelets are the perfect piece to start their first jewelry collection.

Kid's Initial ID Bracelet on Figaro Chain | $499

To view all of Ritani's fine jewelry, visit www.ritani.com/pages/jewelry.

ABOUT RITANI

Founded by diamond industry veterans in 1999, Ritani has been a premiere destination and trusted source to purchase high-quality diamonds and handcrafted jewelry, offering a diverse collection of engagement rings, wedding bands, fine jewelry, and custom designs. Each piece is one-of-a-kind and made to order in New York by dedicated artisans. Ritani leverages unique technology to provide clients with a transparent shopping experience, featuring tools like Transparent Diamond Pricing, Virtual Gemologist, and Best Value badges, alongside over 200,000 diamond variations and gemstones in inventory. Our innovative approach combines the convenience of online shopping with personalized service, including complimentary in-store previews available in most cities across the United States. For more information, visit www.ritani.com and follow @ritani on Instagram.

