Bob Gorsky, PhD, Founder of HPN Worldwide, Inc., Appointed Chief Population Health Officer at Aluf Holdings, Inc. Following Recent Acquisition

DAVIE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 5, 2024 / Aluf Holdings is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Bob Gorsky as its Chief Population Health Officer. This development follows Aluf's recent acquisition of HPN Worldwide, Inc., a move that underscores the company's commitment to enhancing population health outcomes through innovative technology, strategies, and expertise.

Dr. Gorsky, the founder of HPN Worldwide, brings with him a wealth of knowledge and experience in population health as it applies to the employer, health care and community sectors. His dedication to improving the use and quality of healthcare, and other population health outcomes has made him a recognized leader in the field. Throughout his career, Dr. Gorsky has focused on using research, data analytics, technology, health policy, decision support resources, engagement, and other initiatives to address outcome goals that also span addressing health disparities and promote preventive care measures.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Gorsky to our leadership team," said Joseph S. Paresi, Chief Executive Officer of Aluf Holdings. "Further, HPN Worldwide has a proven track record and adds additional financial benefits to the Aluf Holdings portfolio. Dr. Gorsky's visionary approach and extensive experience are vital to enhance Aluf's population health initiatives. Together, we aim to have a significant impact for those we serve and our communities."

As Chief Population Health Officer at Aluf Holdings, Dr. Gorsky will be instrumental in integrating the strengths of HPN Worldwide into Aluf's existing framework. He will lead initiatives aimed at developing and executing population health strategies that align with the company's vision of providing resources that support high-quality, patient-centered care, and other core outcomes. Collaboration across teams will be key as they leverage data analytics and evidence-based practices to improve health outcomes for diverse populations.

Dr. Gorsky holds a PhD in Health Promotion and Human Performance with a minor in Research and Evaluation, complemented by a Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences, and has provided support to thousands of employers, unions, hospital systems and health plans over the past 30+ years. His commitment to quality, effectiveness, collaboration, and community engagement will be a driving force in building partnerships that foster meaningful and effective approaches to health, care, and wellbeing.

"I am excited to join Aluf Holdings and look forward to the opportunity to work with such a talented team," stated Dr. Gorsky. "Together, we can drive meaningful progress in enhancing population health, ensuring improved health outcomes, quality of care, and reduced healthcare costs, through proactive and coordinated population health strategies and resources."

About Aluf Holdings Inc.

Aluf Holdings Inc., is a publicly traded technology holding company dedicated to acquiring, developing, and managing a diverse portfolio of high-growth innovative businesses. Focused on delivering value and excellence, Aluf Holdings enhances lives and communities through transformative solutions.

Aluf Holdings recently announced its acquisition of HPN Worldwide, Inc., a company known for its advanced high-performance networking solutions. This strategic acquisition is aimed to enhance Aluf's capabilities in providing cutting-edge technology and expand its market presence. By integrating HPN's expertise and products, Aluf Holdings will leverage synergies that will drive growth and innovation in its service offerings, ultimately positioning itself as a leader in the high-tech sector.

About HPN Worldwide Inc.

HPN Worldwide Inc. is a leader in population health management, offering tools and insights that help improve the health outcomes of populations, enhance care quality, and reduce healthcare costs through proactive and coordinated population health management strategies and resources. Committed to innovation and quality, HPN Worldwide drives proactive, data-driven support and care across diverse populations.

