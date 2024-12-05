Kobo Resources Inc., a rising name in junior gold exploration, proudly unveils its newly designed investor-focused website, complemented by a corporate brand video, marking a significant step forward in how Kobo engages with its shareholders and the broader investment community. This innovative move underscores Kobo's commitment to delivering the information that matters most to investors in a clear and accessible way.

Investor-Centric Website

The new website is a direct response to the needs of today's investors, providing:

Streamlined Navigation : A user-friendly design that ensures visitors can easily find the most relevant information.

: A user-friendly design that ensures visitors can easily find the most relevant information. Investor-Focused Content : Clear, concise, and up-to-date insights into Kobo's exploration activities, results, and strategic plans.

: Clear, concise, and up-to-date insights into Kobo's exploration activities, results, and strategic plans. Enhanced Accessibility: Quick access to reports, presentations, and updates tailored to current and potential shareholders.

"This isn't about flash; it's about function," said Edward Gosselin, CEO of Kobo Resources. "Our objective is to move beyond the jargon-heavy platforms common in the sector and create a transparent, accessible, and investor-friendly hub. We're showing our commitment to simplifying communication and building trust."

A Unique Brand Video for a Junior Gold Explorer

Accompanying the website is Kobo's debut brand video, an initiative that captures the company's mission, vision, and exploration potential. The video offers, in Kobo's view, a relatable and engaging narrative designed to resonate with investors and stakeholders alike.

"This video reflects Kobo's vision and the strength of our approach," said Frank Ricciuti, Chairman of Kobo Resources. "It highlights the potential of our projects while reinforcing the values that set us apart-transparency, integrity, and long-term value creation."

Setting a New Standard in Shareholder Engagement

As Kobo continues to advance its exploration projects, the company's refreshed approach to communication intends to exemplify its dedication to fostering stronger connections with stakeholders. By prioritizing clarity, accessibility, and storytelling, the company is working toward bridging the gap between exploration activities and investor understanding.

"We recognize that effective communication is the foundation for building trust and nurturing long-term relationships with our investors," said Edouard Gosselin, CEO.

A Focus on Value Creation

As Kobo Resources continues to advance its gold exploration projects, the company is positioning itself as a standout in the sector by putting investors first. This refreshed approach aligns with its mission to create long-term value while setting a higher standard for transparency and engagement.

For more information and to watch the new brand video, visit www.koboresources.com.

About Kobo Resources Inc.

Kobo Resources is a growth-focused gold exploration company with a compelling new gold discovery in Côte d'Ivoire, one of West Africa's most prolific and developing gold districts, hosting several multi-million-ounce gold mines. The Company's 100%-owned Kossou Gold Project is located approximately 20 km northwest of the capital city of Yamoussoukro and is directly adjacent to one of the region's largest gold mines with established processing facilities.

The Company is drilling to unlock the potential size and scale of Kossou within 9+ km strike length of highly prospective gold in soil geochemical anomalies with excellent rock and trench sampling, as well as drill results. Significant gold mineralisation has been identified at three main targets within a 300 m wide, 2+ km long, pervasively altered structural corridor defining a potentially large orogenic gold system. In 2023, the Company completed approximately 5,900 meters of reverse circulation (RC) drilling and 5,400 meters of trenching, alongside 4,368 meters of diamond drilling in 2024. Moving forward, the Company is conducting an additional 10,000 meters of core diamond drilling during the remainder of 2024 at key targets at the Kossou Gold Project. The Company also plans on additional exploration on its Kotobi Permit and pending approval for over 600 km2 of prospective ground as part of its strategic efforts to expand its footprint in Côte d'Ivoire.

Kobo remains committed to identifying and developing new opportunities to enhance its land position and growth in the region. Kobo offers investors the exciting combination of high-quality gold prospects led by an experienced leadership team with in-country experience. Kobo's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "KRI". For more information, please visit www.koboresources.com.

NEITHER THE TSXV NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSXV) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-looking Information:

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; and the delay or failure to receive board, shareholder or regulatory approvals. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. Except as required by law, Kobo assumes no obligation and/or liability to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.

