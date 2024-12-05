Throne and Liberty Celebrates 1-Year Anniversary with a Spectacular Live Drone Show powered by Qiddiya Gaming

Experience the Throne and Liberty Universe Over Boulevard World in Riyadh December 5th | 8 PM, 10 PM, and Midnight

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Qiddiya Gaming, continuing its quest to bring world-class gaming IP to Saudi Arabia, is partnering with publisher NCSoft to celebrate the first time Throne and Liberty will be available to play in the Middle East. Fans are invited to witness the game's official introduction to the Kingdom with a cinematic "trailer in the sky" live drone show at The Sphere in Boulevard World. This one-night-only event will feature three showtimes at 8 PM, 10 PM, and midnight on December 5th.

To honor this milestone moment, game-inspired visuals will illuminate Boulevard World skyline in a dazzling display that immerses the audience in the rich universe of Throne and Liberty. Powered by Qiddiya Gaming, the show highlights the district's vision to redefine entertainment and gaming culture on a global scale.

Fans are invited to follow @qiddiyagaming on Instagram to claim a redeem code and play Throne and Liberty to receive in-game reward drops.

FOLLOW. PLAY. BE REWARDED.

Join Us

The Sphere, Boulevard World

December 5th | Showtimes: 8 PM, 10 PM, and Midnight

Follow @qiddiyagaming on X, IG and Discord to claim your redeem code and stay updated.

PLAYLIFE QiddiyaGaming PlayThroneAndLiberty

About Qiddiya City

Qiddiya City is a new global destination built from the foundations of play. Located at the heart of the Tuwaiq Mountains just 40 minutes from downtown Riyadh, the vibrant city brings entertainment, sports, and culture together in a way never seen before.

The city will feature the iconic Prince Mohammed bin Salman Stadium, a new FIFA-compliant multisport venue, a dedicated motorsport precinct featuring the Qiddiya City Speed Park, two championship golf courses and the futuristic Qiddiya Performing Arts Center (QPAC). It will also boast a collection of high-energy theme parks including the world's first Dragon Ball theme park, Six Flags Qiddiya City and Aquarabia, the first water park in Saudi Arabia.

With Qiddiya's "Power of Play" philosophy at its heart, the city is designed to host some of the world's biggest sports competitions, festivals, concerts, and cultural events. Sustainability and well-being have also been woven into its urban plan, with residential, retail, and office spaces blended with extensive green zones, cultural centers, and top-tier healthcare and education facilities. https://qiddiya.com/qiddiya-city

About Qiddiya Gaming & Esports District

Launched in December 2023, the Qiddiya Gaming & Esports District will be a world first in-real-life (IRL) gaming and esports district, attracting gamers from across the globe and cementing Saudi Arabia as the industry's rapidly-growing global epicenter. Located prominently within Qiddiya City, the Gaming & Esports District will be home to multiple dedicated esports venues - one of which will be among the top three largest in the world - plus next-gen facilities that will host up to 19 top-tier esports clubs at once, each with dedicated facilities like scrim rooms and strategy theater -- and the regional headquarters of leading video game companies. The vibrant space covers more than 500,000 square meters of gaming space and aims to attract 10 million visits annually, with 100,000 square meters set aside for retail, dining and entertainment venues. https://qiddiya.com/qiddiya-city/gaming

About Qiddiya City

Qiddiya City is a new global destination built from scratch on the foundations of play. Located at the heart of the Tuwaiq Mountains just 40 minutes from downtown Riyadh, the vibrant city brings entertainment, sports, and culture together in a way never seen before.

Upon completion, Qiddiya City will offer a high quality of life to residents and visitors with a wide range of attractions and experiences, including the global epicenter of gaming and esports, a multi-use stadium, golf courses, a motorsports area with racetrack, a Aquarabia water park and a Six Flags theme park.

With Qiddiya's "Power of Play" philosophy at its heart, the city is designed to host some of the world's biggest sports competitions, festivals, concerts, and cultural events. Sustainability and well-being have also been woven into its urban plan, with residential, retail, and office spaces blended with extensive green zones, cultural centers, and top-tier healthcare and education facilities. https://qiddiya.com/qiddiya-city

Follow @qiddiyagaming on X, Instagram, Facebook, Weibo, TikTok, Twitch and Discord.

X: @qiddiyagaming

Instagram: @qiddiyagaming

Discord: @qiddiyagaming

Twitch: @qiddiyagaming

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2572669/Qiddiya_City_Logo.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2572478/Screenshot_2024_12_03_at_8_58_28_AM.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/throne-and-liberty-celebrates-1-year-anniversary-with-a-spectacular-live-drone-show-powered-by-qiddiya-gaming-302323532.html