Dye & Durham Partners with Robin AI to Enhance Customer Experience with Cutting-Edge AI Solutions in Unity

Robin AI and Dye & Durham to launch AI powered Unity Contract Draft and Review, and roll it out across Dye & Durham's extensive customer-base in early 2025

Through internal built solutions or partnerships, Dye & Durham helps small law firms around the world solve the most complex and challenging legal problems with purpose-built generative AI.

TORONTO, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dye & Durham Limited ("Dye & Durham" or the "Company") (TSX: DND), one of the world's largest providers of cloud-based legal practice management software, today announced it has entered into a partnership with Robin AI, a provider of advanced legal AI solutions for business.

In early 2025, Dye & Durham customers will have access to Unity Contract Draft and Review as part of their daily workflow. Robin AI together with Dye & Durham and Robin AI technology will empower customers with efficient, secure AI-assisted contract review and drafting, accelerating the contract process and enabling legal teams to focus their time more strategically.

"AI technology is designed to allow law to move at the speed of business," said Richard Robinson, CEO of Robin AI. "We are excited to partner with Dye & Durham, one of the largest and most respected, forward thinking, legal technology companies in the world, as together we look to transform legal tech. It has been a pleasure to work with Matt, who is one of the innovators in the legal technology industry, to develop this partnership and bring it to life."

"Robin AI is a pioneer in the legal AI sector, and we are thrilled to partner with them to take cutting-edge technology to market for Dye & Durham customers," said Matthew Proud, Dye & Durham's CEO. "Richard is a visionary who has built an extraordinary company and offering that will disrupt and change the legal market."

In partnership with Anthropic and AWS, Robin AI uses generative AI trained on legal documents to support legal professionals with drafting, analyzing and reviewing contracts. With best-in-class security, Robin AI software is built for businesses that handle sensitive data, and it has a team of in-house AI and legal experts who ensure the highest levels of quality and accuracy in the model.

Dye & Durham and its Unity® global platform empower tens of thousands of law firms around the world to seamlessly run their practices, focus on their clients and grow their business, while automating or streamlining time-intensive aspects of daily law firm management. Dye & Durham's global user base includes approximately 60,000 customers, and 37,000 core customers.

The partnership with Robin AI has been in development over the last several months and both companies are excited to bring the Unity Contract Draft and Review to the market shortly.

ABOUT DYE & DURHAM

Dye & Durham Limited provides premier practice management solutions empowering legal professionals every day, delivers vital data insights to support critical corporate transactions and enables the essential payments infrastructure trusted by government and financial institutions. The company has operations in Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Australia.

Additional information can be found at www.dyedurham.com.

ABOUT ROBIN AI

Founded in 2019, and partnering with Anthropic and AWS to give companies a competitive edge and to grow faster. Robin solves real customer legal problems in regulated industries - including cutting the time needed to review contracts and other legal documents by up to 98%. GE, Pfizer, KPMG, PwC, Yum Foods, Blue Origin and University of Cambridge are among Robin's more than 100 major corporate customers.

