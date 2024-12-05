Lachute, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - December 5, 2024) - Quebec Innovative Materials Corp. (CSE: QIMC) (FSE: 7FJ) (OTC Pink: QIMCF) ("QI Materials", "QIMC" or the "Company"), - QIMC is pleased to announce another set of results from the recent regional gravity survey conducted as part of our ongoing Fall 2024 exploration campaign for the Ville Marie Clean Natural Renewable Hydrogen Project. "This new data will play a pivotal role in advancing our development and extraction of hydrogen in the region, reinforcing our commitment to clean energy and sustainable hydrogen development," notes John Karagiannidis, CEO of QIMC.

The gravity survey, carried out by INRS at 50-meter spacing along lines established during the summer 2024 Soil-Gas survey, provides essential information about the deep Archean geology beneath the Proterozoic sedimentary rock covers. (see Figure 1) This includes the Cobalt Group and the Ordovician rocks of the New-Liskeard Group. "The primary goal of this survey was to enhance our understanding of the geological formations that contribute to hydrogen formation and migration, particularly within the context of the Temiscamingue graben exploration model" states Professor Marc Richer-Lafleche.

Figure 1 - Variability map of Bouguer anomaly values for the St-Bruno-de-Guigues area (Témiscamingue, Qc). Hydrogen data measured in soils are superimposed.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7968/232588_29f374d4c440bb33_001full.jpg

Key Insights from the Gravimetric Results:

Archean Rocks as Potential Hydrogen Sources : The survey results highlight the presence of key Archean geological formations, such as peridotites, komatiites, basalts, and iron formations, which serve as critical sources of hydrogen. These formations play a central role in our hydrogen generation efforts, positioning QIMC at the forefront of clean energy extraction.

Bouguer Anomaly Map : The survey data was visualized in the form of a classic Bouguer anomaly map, offering an unbiased and detailed look at the gravity variations across the region. The map clearly reveals the strong anisotropy of the gravity data, reflecting density contrasts between different Archean geological formations. The geological characteristics of these formations are crucial for understanding the hydrogen potential in the area.

Key Discoveries : Domain A : The low gravity values in this southeastern region indicate the presence of the Lac des Seize granitic pluton. Domains B, C, and E : These domains are enriched with volcanic and intrusive rocks of the Baby Group volcanic belt, which have significant geological relevance for hydrogen storage and migration. Domain D : The linear features in this domain align with a newly identified Archean fault zone that plays a critical role in the emplacement of hydrogen concentrations reported in the region. This newly discovered fault zone is a key area for further exploration, as it may directly contribute to hydrogen formation and migration. Domain F : Unanticipated high gravity values in this area led to the discovery of a Nipissing dyke outcrop intersecting sedimentary rocks of the Cobalt Group. The dyke, or sill, is expected to increase in size with depth and could serve as an impermeable barrier that may be instrumental in hydrogen accumulation and retention, similar to the mechanisms observed in other hydrogen deposits globally. Domain G : We have identified zones of limestone and dolomite rock accumulation, unconformably overlying Proterozoic sedimentary rocks. These zones could offer further insights into the geological conditions conducive to hydrogen storage.

High-Value Hydrogen Zones: One of the most exciting findings was the high gravity values recorded at the junction of the Soil-Gas survey on Line 7 (spanning 10 km) and the presumed Archean fault zone (Domain D). "This area appears to host a highly permeable zone formed by the intersection of a north-south brittle structure associated with the Temiscamingue graben and the Archean fault," notes Professor Richer-Lafleche. "This newly identified structure could harbor high concentrations of hydrogen."

"These exceptional gravimetric results offer a compelling view of the region's hydrogen potential and pave the way for the next phase of our program alongside our monitoring and measuring," comments John Karagiannidis. "These geological insights will significantly contribute to the successful development of the Ville Marie Clean Natural Renewable Hydrogen Project, reinforcing our commitment to advancing renewable energy solutions and Quebec's clean energy program.

We look forward to keeping stakeholders, partners, and the public informed as we continue our work in this exciting and transformative area."

About the INRS and Pr. Marc Richer-LaFlèche, P.Geo.

The Institut National de la Recherche Scientifique ("INRS") is a high-level research and training institute. Pr. Richer-LaFlèche's team has exceptional geological, geochemical and geophysical experience specifically in the regions of QIMC's newly acquired claims. They have carried out over six years of geophysical and geochemical work and collected thousands of C1-C4 Soil-Gas analyses.

M. Richer-LaFlèche also holds an FRQNT grant, in partnership with Quebec MRN and the mining industry, to develop and optimize a Soil-Gas method for the direct detection of mineralized bodies and faults under Quaternary cover. In addition to sulphide gases, hydrogen was systematically analyzed in the numerous surveys carried out in 2023 in Abitibi, Témiscamingue and also in the Quebec Appachian. M. Richer-LaFlèche is the Qualified Person responsible for the technical information contained in this news release and has read the information contained herein.

In addition, the INRS team has several portable gas spectrometers and the sampling equipment and logistics necessary for taking gas samples and geophysical measurements on the ground or in the aquatic environment. He is a professional geologist registered with the Ordre des géologues du Québec and is the Qualified Person responsible for the technical information contained in this news release and has read the information contained herein.

For more information about Quebec Innovative Materials Corp. and its products, please visit www.qimaterials.com.

About Québec Innovative Materials Corp.

Québec Innovative Materials Corp. is a mineral exploration, and development company dedicated to exploring and harnessing the potential of Canada's abundant resources. With properties in Ontario and Québec, QIMC is focused on specializing in the exploration of white (natural) hydrogen and high-grade silica deposits, QIMC is committed to sustainable practices and innovation. With a focus on environmental stewardship and cutting-edge extraction technology, we aim to unlock the full potential of these materials to drive forward clean energy solutions to power the AI and carbon-neutral economy and contribute to a more sustainable future.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the CSE policies) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements". Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Québec Innovative Materials' actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-Looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur.

Although Québec Innovative Materials believes the forward-looking information contained in this news release is reasonable based on information available on the date hereof, by their nature, forward-looking statements involve assumptions, known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Examples of such assumptions, risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, assumptions, risks and uncertainties associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; future legislative and regulatory developments in the mining sector; the Company's ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favorable terms; mining industry and markets in Canada and generally; the ability of Québec Innovative Materials Corp. to implement its business strategies; competition; and other assumptions, risks and uncertainties.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the expectations of the Company as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. While the Company may elect to, it does not undertake to update this information at any particular time except as required in accordance with applicable laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/232588

SOURCE: Quebec Innovative Materials Corp.