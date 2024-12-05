SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust (SEEIT) reported robust H125 results. Its net asset value (NAV) increased marginally to 90.6p (90.5p at 31 March 2024), demonstrating resilience and stability despite the challenging market conditions. NAV was positively affected by portfolio valuation changes, but offset by FX movements. SEEIT paid a dividend of 3.16p in the six-month period (31 March to 30 September), 1.1x covered by cash inflows. Management also stated that the company is on track to deliver its FY25 dividend target of 6.32p (while maintaining its fully covered status). Based on the current share price, SEEIT offers a c 12% dividend yield and trades at a significant discount to NAV of c 43%.

