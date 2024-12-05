The United Nations Development Program (UNDP) has invested nearly $700,000 to build a 120 kW hybrid solar plant in Mambasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo. The community PV project will supply power to more than 300 users, including six health centers, 224 small businesses, and 89 households. A hybrid solar power plant has been inaugurated in Mambasa, a town in Ituri province, northeastern Democratic Republic of the Congo. The UNDP invested nearly $700,000 to facilitate the development of the 120. 96 kW array through its Green Energy post-pandemic project. Ugandan solar company Aptech Africa ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...