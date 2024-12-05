Istanbul, Turkiye--(Newsfile Corp. - December 5, 2024) - Commencis, a leading technology company, today announced that it was named a winner of the 2024 'AWS Consulting Partner of the Year in Turkey', a regional AWS award recognizing partners that play a key role helping customers drive innovation and build solutions on AWS.

Commencis Named AWS Consulting Partner of the Year in Turkey

AWS Regional Partner Awards recognize AWS's Top Partners of the Year and Rising Star Partners of the Year, whose business models have embraced specialization, innovation, and collaboration over the past year. AWS Partner Awards recognize partners whose business models continue to evolve and thrive on AWS as they work with customers. Winners were selected based on objective criteria with results audited by third-party analyst firm, Canalys.

Notably, Commencis was also a finalist for the EMEA Industry Partner of the Year - Consumer Goods, highlighting its expertise in delivering modern industry solutions and consulting services for the end-to-end transformation of consumer goods companies.

Alp Pekin, Chief Commercial Officer of Commencis stated: "2024 has been an incredibly productive and successful year for Commencis as an AWS Advanced Consulting Partner. We earned over 100 new certifications and secured multiple AWS competencies, showcasing our deep expertise. We've supported top brands, particularly in the retail sector, in unlocking the full potential of AWS infrastructure. Additionally, we've formed strategic partnerships that have further enhanced our ability to deliver exceptional cloud solutions. We're thrilled to receive this award, a true reflection of our team's dedication and achievements."

The AWS Partner Network (APN), is a global partner program, focused on helping partners build successful AWS-based businesses or solutions by providing business, technical, marketing, and go-to-market support. The APN includes independent software vendors (ISVs) and systems integrators (SIs) around the world, with AWS Partner participation growing significantly during the past 12 months.

To learn more about how Commencis helps companies deploy and manage cloud solutions to meet their business objectives, visit https://www.commencis.com/commencis-cloud-transformation/.

About Commencis

Commencis has more than two decades of expertise in the world of experience design, software engineering and cloud technologies. Putting digital at the core, we transform businesses to thrive and stay relevant in a demanding digital world leveraging the power of AI. We enable our clients to design and build digital experiences, create stronger and more meaningful relationships with their customers, and bring agility and scalability with cloud solutions.

Our products and solutions are used by leading brands in financial services, insurance, airlines, and retail in more than 20 countries. With 500 employees in our offices in Istanbul, London, and Berlin, we help our clients around the globe commence their next evolution and pave the way for a thriving digital society. For more information, visit www.commencis.com.

