Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 5, 2024) - Westcourt Capital is pleased to announce that Westcourt Performance Portfolio (WPP), an actively managed diversified basket of some of the best-in-class alternative investment funds, has won first place for the Best 3-Year Sharpe Ratio at the 2024 Canadian Hedge Fund Awards in the Global Macro/Managed Futures/Multi-Strategy category. This award highlights WPP's commitment to protecting capital and delivering attractive risk-adjusted returns in all market environments.

"We're deeply honoured to be recognized with this award. We've navigated over a century's worth of economic events over the last four years and are incredibly proud of the work our team has done. It's a testament to the fact that alternatives, when used correctly, can protect capital and act as a ballast to the traditional 60/40 portfolio." said Robert Janson, Co-CEO, CIO, and Lead Portfolio Manager.

WPP is a turnkey solution for those seeking access to alternative strategies through a single-ticket, registered account-eligible investment vehicle. Since its inception in July 2020, WPP has had a compounded return at an annual rate of 9.95% with an annualized volatility of 4.19% (net of Class W fees)1. Westcourt aims to support and help advisors differentiate their business by providing institutional-quality research and access to Canada's best-in-class alternative investment strategies.

About Westcourt Capital ULC

Westcourt Capital is a portfolio manager, exempt market dealer, and investment fund manager that specializes in the sourcing, due diligence, structuring, and ongoing monitoring of alternative investments and extends its expertise to independent advisory practices across Canada. www.westcourtcapital.com

About Alternative IQ

Alternative IQ organizes the annual Canadian Hedge Fund Awards, celebrating top-performing hedge funds based on performance metrics as of June 30, with awards recognizing categories such as best 1-year, 3-year, 5-year, and 10-year returns and best 1-year, 3-year, 5-year, and 10-year Sharpe Ratio across several strategies. The awards rely on quantitative analysis conducted by Fundata and are open to Canadian-domiciled funds with at least $10 million in assets under management, a minimum one-year track record, and reporting in Canadian dollars. There is no nomination process or subjective assessment in identifying the winning hedge funds. For details, visit alternativeiq.com.

Westcourt Performance Portfolio (WPP) is only available to accredited investors under applicable securities legislation and has a minimum purchase amount. Prospective investors should carefully read WPP's offering memorandum before investing in it. No person is authorized to give away any information or to make any representation not contained in the fund's offering memorandum and any information or representation, other than that contained in the fund's offering memorandum, must not be relied upon. Please contact Westcourt Capital or your investment advisor or consult the offering documents to determine your qualifications.

Footnotes:

Data as of October 31, 2024 and net of certain fees and expenses but do not take into account sales, redemption, distribution or optional charges or income taxes payable by any investor that may reduce returns. Other classes are available. Fees and performance may differ in those other classes. The information listed here is not intended to reflect WPP's future values or future returns on an investment in WPP. No returns are guaranteed, and past performance may not be repeated.

