France's TotalEnergies is set to acquire German renewables company VSB Group for €1. 57 billion ($1. 65 billion). It has also agreed to sell 50% of a 2 GW solar-plus-storage portfolio in Texas for $800 million. TotalEnergies has agreed to buy German renewables developer VSB Group from Swiss asset manager Partners Group. The transaction, worth €1. 57 billion ($1. 65 billion) in equity value and shareholder loans, remains subject to the approval of applicable merger control authorities. VSB has over 475 MW of renewable energy capacity in operation or under construction, the majority of which is ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...