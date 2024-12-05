MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE: MYTE) ("Mytheresa") today announced that Michael Kliger, CEO, will be attending the ICR Conference 2025 in Orlando, FL.

Michael Kliger will be present in person at the ICR Conference 2025 in Orlando on Monday, January 13,2025 and Tuesday, January 14, 2025 and participate in a fireside chat at 11am ET on Monday, January 13, 2025.

Michael Kliger will be available for one-on-one and small group meetings.

A live webcast and replay of the fireside chat in Orlando will be featured on Mytheresa's investor relations website at https://investors.mytheresa.com/

ABOUT MYTHERESA

Mytheresa is one of the leading luxury multi-brand digital platforms shipping to over 130 countries. Founded as a boutique in 1987, Mytheresa launched online in 2006 and offers ready-to-wear, shoes, bags and accessories for womenswear, menswear, kidswear as well as lifestyle products and fine jewelry. The highly curated edit of up to 250 brands focuses on true luxury brands such as Bottega Veneta, Brunello Cucinelli, Dolce&Gabbana, Gucci, Loewe, Loro Piana, Moncler, Prada, Saint Laurent, The Row, Valentino, and many more. Mytheresa's unique digital experience is based on a sharp focus on high-end luxury shoppers, exclusive product and content offerings, leading technology and analytical platforms as well as high quality service operations. The NYSE listed company reported €913.6 million GMV in fiscal year 2024 (+7% vs. FY23).

For more information and updated Mytheresa campaign imagery, please visit https://investors.mytheresa.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241205144600/en/

Contacts:

Investor Relations Contacts

Mytheresa.com GmbH

Stefanie Muenz

phone: +49 89 127695-1919

email: investors@mytheresa.com

Media Contacts for public relations

Mytheresa.com GmbH

Sandra Romano

mobile: +49 152 54725178

email: sandra.romano@mytheresa.com

Media Contacts for business press

Mytheresa.com GmbH

Lisa Schulz

mobile: +49 151 11216490

email: lisa.schulz@mytheresa.com