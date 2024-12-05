Management Consultancies Association program demonstrates commitment to professional excellence

North Highland, the leading change and transformation consultancy, announced that eight consultants have successfully achieved Chartered Management Consultant (ChMC) status through the Management Consultancies Association's (MCA) Chartered Management Institute.

The eight London-based individuals include:

Eoin Cunningham, Master Practitioner

Louise George, Master Practitioner

Serena Kalirai, Senior Consultant

Matilda Medley, Senior Consultant

Carl Neilsen, Senior Service Delivery Manager

Joanne Newman, Master Practitioner

Rachael Pickup, Associate Vice President

Tom Poole, Senior Consultant

The newest group of chartered consultants includes two professionals who achieved certification just five years into their careers through North Highland's Academy Program, as well as the firm's first delivery workforce candidate. This expansion of the program reflects North Highland's commitment to providing professional development opportunities across all levels and areas of the organization.

"We are extremely proud of our consultants' career development achievements in earning their chartered status," said Tony Doocey, managing director at North Highland and MCA board member. "This continued success demonstrates not only our commitment to professional excellence but also our ability to provide invaluable learning and development opportunities."

North Highland received its ChMC Accreditation from the MCA in 2023, becoming an early adopter of the program's five-year route encouraging academy consultants to become chartered within their first five years in the industry. The accreditation, developed in partnership with the Chartered Management Institute, sets and maintains the highest standards in management consulting and rewards consistent high levels of professional competence and achievement.

