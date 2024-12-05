Suominen Corporation: Mark Ushpol appointed EVP, Americas business area at Suominen

Suominen Corporation's stock exchange release on December 5, 2024 at 3:00 p.m. EET

Mark Ushpol has been appointed Executive Vice President, Americas business area at Suominen. He will be a member of Suominen's Executive Management Team and report to President and CEO Tommi Björnman. Ushpol will start in his new position on January 6, 2025.

Mr. Ushpol joins Suominen from Ahlstrom, where he worked as Executive Vice President of the Food & Consumer Packaging division and as a member of the Executive Management Team.

"Mark has a strong experience in leading industrial business and operations. He also has industry knowledge and proven record in successfully executing company goals. I am sure he will be a valued member in our Executive Management Team and support us in our journey towards profitable growth," says Tommi Björnman, President and CEO of Suominen.

Mark Ushpol's CV and picture are attached to this release.





Suominen manufactures nonwovens as roll goods for wipes and other applications. Our vision is to be the frontrunner for nonwovens innovation and sustainability. The end products made of Suominen's nonwovens are present in people's daily life worldwide. Suominen's net sales in 2023 were EUR 450.9 million and we have nearly 700 professionals working in Europe and in the Americas. Suominen's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. Read more at www.suominen.fi.

Attachments