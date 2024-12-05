Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ: DCBO, TSX: DCBO), a global leader in AI-powered learning solutions, announced today that the Company has been awarded the 2024 AWS Rising Star Technology Italian Partner of the Year. This accolade, presented by Amazon Web Services (AWS) recognizes Docebo's outstanding year-over-year growth, innovation, and customer impact through its transformative use of AWS technologies.

This award highlights Docebo's role within the AWS Partner Network (APN), a global program that empowers companies to build, market, and grow successful AWS-based businesses. APN's support, chiefly in leveraging their platform's technology and in the go-to-market areas, has enabled Docebo to elevate its capabilities and develop leading-edge, scalable learning solutions on AWS. Through this partnership, Docebo has enabled organizations worldwide to deliver reliable, engaging, and impactful learning experiences.

"We're honored to receive this award, which acknowledges our team's commitment to building solutions that push the boundaries of what's possible in learning technology," said Alessio Artuffo CEO of Docebo. "AWS is a strategic partner for Docebo on several fronts its powerful suite of tools enables us to efficiently deliver value and impact to our clients, helping them cultivate smarter, more resilient workforces and vibrant learning communities for their customers.

As a 2024 AWS Rising Star Technology Partner of the Year, Docebo has again affirmed its position as a leader in bringing disruptive innovation into the edtech landscape. It demonstrates agility and excellence with solutions designed to keep pace with today's digital-first business environment. Docebo's solutions are now available in the AWS Marketplace and can be found here.

About Docebo

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO; TSX:DCBO) is redefining the way enterprises leverage technology to create and manage content, deliver training, and measure the business impact of their learning programs. With Docebo's end-to-end learning platform, organizations worldwide are equipped to deliver scaled, personalized learning across all their audiences and use cases, driving growth and powering their business.

Learn why businesses around the world love Docebo by visiting our customer stories page.

