CBD Life Sciences Inc.: CBD Life Sciences, Inc. Reports Stunning 622% Revenue Growth From June to November 2024

Exploding with momentum: CBDL shatters records with 622% revenue growth in five months, propelling to a 1,405% year-to-date increase-a game-changer in the CBD industry.

CBD Life Sciences, Inc. (CBDL), a leading innovator in the CBD industry, is proud to announce an extraordinary 622% increase in revenue over the five-month period from June to November 2024. This milestone reflects the company's dedication to strategic growth, innovative product development, and expanding market reach.

This revenue surge follows a banner year for CBDL, with year-to-date growth reaching unprecedented levels. Since February 2024, CBDL has experienced a staggering 1,405.46% increase in revenue, further solidifying its position as a dominant force in the CBD and wellness sectors. This success is a testament to CBDL's strategic vision and ability to adapt to the rapidly growing demand for cannabidiol products across various markets.

Key Drivers of Success

Potential Dispensary Acquisition : CBDL has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) for a strategic partnership involving a cannabis dispensary, opening doors to a new revenue stream and positioning the company as a frontrunner in the retail cannabis market. This move demonstrates CBDL's commitment to seizing high-value opportunities and expanding its influence in the cannabis sector.

Strategic Product Launches : CBDL's product development pipeline has been a critical driver of growth. Flagship products like the Delta-8 Gummies, Pain Relief Cream, Mellow Mornings Nano CBD Coffee Creamer and the veterinarian-designed CBD Horse Paste have captured the attention of consumers and retailers alike, setting new benchmarks for product efficacy and quality.

Retail Expansion : The company's bold move into Walmart Marketplace has significantly expanded its domestic footprint, while plans to launch on Alibaba pave the way for international growth. These initiatives align with CBDL's mission to make its top-tier products accessible to a global audience.

Innovative Science and Technology : CBDL's commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technology, such as nanotechnology, ensures that its products deliver maximum bioavailability and effectiveness. The development of mushroom-based supplements targeting stress reduction and cognitive health showcases the company's ability to diversify its portfolio in response to emerging consumer trends.

Operational Excellence: By streamlining its supply chain and optimizing production processes, CBDL has not only scaled operations but also improved profit margins, ensuring sustainable growth.

Leadership Perspective

Lisa Nelson, President and CEO of CBD Life Sciences, Inc., remarked, "Our 622% revenue growth from June to November is not just a number; it's a reflection of the trust our customers and partners place in us. This achievement is a direct result of our team's unwavering commitment to excellence. As we continue to innovate and enter new markets, our shareholders can anticipate even greater returns on their investment."

Industry Outlook

The global CBD market, which was valued at USD 7.42 billion in 2023, is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.8% from 2024 to 2030. CBDL's robust growth trajectory positions the company as a leader in this booming sector. The market's rapid expansion offers a unique opportunity for investors to capitalize on what is poised to become one of the most lucrative industries in the health and wellness space.

Future Initiatives

CBDL remains steadfast in its commitment to:

Expanding Partnerships: Collaborating with global retailers and exploring strategic alliances to widen distribution networks. Driving Innovation: Investing in research and development to create groundbreaking products that meet evolving consumer needs. Enhancing Shareholder Value: Maintaining transparency and delivering consistent financial performance to build investor confidence.

Why Invest in CBDL?

With an impressive track record of growth, a diversified product portfolio, and a strategic roadmap for expansion, CBDL offers an unparalleled investment opportunity. The company's focus on high-growth markets, combined with its operational efficiencies, ensures it is well-positioned to deliver long-term value.

About CBD Life Sciences, Inc.

CBD Life Sciences, Inc. (CBDL) is a leading developer and distributor of cannabidiol-based products designed to enhance physical and mental well-being. With an extensive portfolio of innovative products, the company is committed to revolutionizing the wellness industry while maximizing shareholder value.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements and are subject to risks and uncertainties. See CBD Life Sciences, Inc's, Inc.'s filings with OTC Markets, which may identify specific factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release includes forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and reflects management's current expectations. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. Some of these factors include: general global economic conditions; general industry and market conditions, sector changes and growth rates; uncertainty as to whether our strategies and business plans will yield the expected benefits; increasing competition; availability and cost of capital; the ability to identify and develop and achieve commercial success; the level of expenditures necessary to maintain and improve the quality of services; changes in the economy; changes in laws and regulations, including codes and standards, intellectual property rights, and tax matters; or other matters not anticipated; our ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships and distribution agreements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships and distribution agreements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

