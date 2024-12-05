Frequency Exchange and gethealthy.store Launch "Nikki" Wellness Technology Into 1,000+ Clinic Stores

Frequency Exchange Corp. ("Frequency Exchange" or the "Company") (TSXV:FREQ)(OTC PINK:FRECF) is pleased to announce it has officially launched its NIKKI Wellness Technology ("NIKKI") on e-health platform GetHealthy.Store's virtual catalogue. GetHealthy.Store is a unique online portal that allows health practitioners to prescribe products to patients directly via the platform's 1,000+ "Virtual Clinic Stores".

The launch of NIKKI into GetHealthy.Store clinics is part of an agreement (the "Agreement") between Frequency Exchange's wholly owned subsidiary, FREmedica Technologies Inc., ("FREmedica") and GetHealthy.Store, first announced in a press release dated August 26, 2024.

Per the Agreement, FREmedica has launched its NIKKI Wellness Technology, a wearable that harnesses the power of bioenergetics for health and wellbeing (pictured below), on GetHealthy.Store's catalogue, which features 350+ health product brands encompassing 7000+ products. These brands and products are available through GetHealthy.Store's 1,000+ Virtual Clinic Stores which are currently used by more than 2,500 health practitioners across the United States.

Through GetHealthy.Store, doctors will be able to prescribe NIKKI along with individually tailored Wellness Programs to patients directly. General consumers and practitioner patients will also be able to purchase NIKKI through practitioner stores built on GetHealthy.Store's platform, and will have access to general Wellness Programs for sleep improvement, pain-relief, anxiety reduction, and energy boosting.

Per the terms of the Agreement, GetHealthy.Store will be responsible for central distribution and product fulfillment for all NIKKI sales in the USA and 25 additional countries, as well as customer service, supply chain management, and all sales and marketing. The Agreement allows FREmedica to scale quickly and seamlessly in the event of rising sales demand, enabling it to supply up to 1,000,000 NIKKI devices every 90-120 days.

FREmedica will also have the option to pursue co-branding and co-marketing opportunities with other companies featured on GetHealthy.Store's catalogue, for example with supplement companies whose products will complement NIKKI's unique Wellness Technology.

Frequency Exchange Founder and CEO Stephen Davis discussed NIKKI and the role of frequency therapy in holistic health in the latest episode of the Holistic Growth Podcast: Navigating Business in Natural Health and Functional Medicinewith host Dr. Tracey Stroup, ND, Chief Health & Growth Officer at GetHealthy.Store. Listen to the episode here.

Stephen Davis, Founder and CEO of Frequency Exchange Corp commented: "NIKKI is now available in GetHealthy.Store catalogues, opening the door for sales across more than 1,000 Virtual Clinic Stores, and accelerating our distribution potential across the USA and internationally. We're extremely fortunate to be working with GetHealthy.Store and their incredible team, and we thank Dr. Tracey Stroup and Jon Armstrong for their ongoing support. I have spoken with so many doctors who are discovering the benefits of bioenergetics on the health and wellbeing of their patients, especially with respect to Lyme disease and other often misunderstood illnesses. NIKKI truly is the first and only technology that enables individuals to harness the power of bioenergetics easily and conveniently, as part of their daily routine. We can't wait for more people to discover how NIKKI can complement both holistic and western medicine to promote healing and improve overall wellbeing."

Dr. Tracey Stroup, ND, Chief Health & Growth Officer for GetHealthy.Store commented: "The NIKKI wearable frequency device is a game-changer in integrative health. Its ease of use makes it accessible for everyone - from kids to adults - ensuring high compliance across the board. This innovative technology is the perfect complement to any supplement protocol, amplifying its efficacy and optimizing results. Whether you're managing chronic health issues or enhancing wellness, the NIKKI watch delivers incredible benefits in a simple, wearable form."

About GetHealthy.Store

GetHealthy revolutionizes health care practices by providing a seamless online dispensary experience within your own branded store, managed by us. Our user-friendly, all-in-one platform features a customizable storefront and a single administrative dashboard to script protocols and manage all online sales, enhancing both patient engagement and business growth. We offer a wide range of products and services, including diagnostic tests, premium supplements, inventory management, and turnkey marketing support, across multiple categories of health and wellness products. By bridging the gap between technology and care, GetHealthy equips health and wellness professionals with the tools and support needed to deliver exceptional patient care while boosting business revenue and engagement. Visit GetHealthy.store for more information.

About Frequency Exchange Corp.

Based in British Columbia, Canada, Frequency Exchange Corp. is publicly traded on the TSX Venture Exchange in Canada under the trading symbol "FREQ.V", and on the OTC in the US under the symbol "FRECF" ( www.FrequencyExchangeCorp.com). Frequency Exchange acquired FREmedica Technologies Inc. in 2022. FREmedica is now a wholly owned and operating subsidiary of Frequency Exchange Corp. FREmedica's business is focused on the development and global commercialization of "NIKKI", a Wellness Technology delivering frequency-enhanced Wellness Programs. FREmedica began with the development of a specialized Lyme support program designed to help people struggling with Lyme disease. Now FREmedica, through NIKKI, delivers Wellness Programs to assist with issues including sleep, pain, energy, immunity, and many more.

NIKKI delivers Wellness Programs to restore and improve communication in the network of trillions of cells that make up the human body. Strong cell communication is essential to good health. Health can be disrupted by physical, mental and emotional trauma. For example, poor sleep can be a symptom of pain, stress, and fatigue stemming from poor cell communication. NIKKI delivers specific frequencies into the body for the purpose of restoring proper cell function. Categories of Wellness Programs continue to grow. NIKKI Wellness Technology combined with frequency-based Wellness Programs is the result of years of development and experimentation with advanced bioenergetic technology. In third-party quality-of-life testing over an eight-week period, NIKKI proved to provide an unprecedented level of benefits ranging from better sleep and reduced pain to less anxiety and greater energy, with 90% of the test subjects experiencing improvement in overall wellness. Learn more at: www.WeAreNikki.com

The name "NIKKI" simply means "Victor of the People"; bringing wellness programs to all walks of life.

