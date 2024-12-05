Compassion Center Expands Into Colorado: Leading the Way in Psychedelic-Assisted Mental Health Therapies

Compassion Center expands into Colorado, delivering transformative psychedelic-assisted therapies to address treatment-resistant addiction, depression, and complex mental health challenges. Showcasing the strength of SIDHE and CIFR, this expansion promotes cultural and indigenous ceremonies, supporting a balanced mind-body-spirit approach. Compassion Center combines innovative research and compassionate care with SIDHE's capped-profit model to make integrative mental health solutions accessible, empowering individuals in need of new hope.

Compassion Center, a pioneer in integrative healthcare and patient advocacy, proudly announces its expansion into Colorado, bringing cutting-edge psychedelic-assisted and hallucinogenic-assisted therapeutics to the forefront of mental health and addiction treatment. Compassion Center has previously collaborated in Colorado through partnerships with other organizations, and this expansion marks the next step in directly providing innovative care. This move marks a significant advancement in the availability of innovative care for individuals facing treatment-resistant addiction, depression, complex mental health challenges, and neurodivergent conditions.

Through the Syndicated Investigators Delving Into Hallucinogenics Ethically (SIDHE), the Center for Incubation & Findings Research (CIFR) and Compassion Center will leverage the groundbreaking research and therapeutic advancements discovered by Syndicated Investigators Delving Into Hallucinogenics Ethically (SIDHE) . This includes promoting and protecting medical, ethical, cultural, traditional, and indigenous ceremonies as a vital component of compassionate mental health care. Together, these organizations and researchers are transforming how mental health is treated by disseminating and translating empirical data points into actionable treatment plans that can be accessed legally by patients in Oregon-and now Colorado. This expansion aligns with SIDHE's intention of creating a capped-profit subsidiary under SIDHE's nonprofit governance. This structure allows investors to earn a return while ensuring oversight, management, and delegation remain with the SIDHE nonprofit board, further empowering program expansions for the underserved.

"Our expansion into Colorado represents a turning point for individuals who have struggled to find effective treatment within the traditional healthcare and mental health systems," said Julie Monteiro, RN, BSK, Board President of Compassion Center. "By combining CIFR's bleeding-edge development with the in-situ research of SIDHE, we are able to provide hope to those battling some of the most harmful and challenging forms of mental illness."

Compassion Center's Colorado program will offer a safe, therapeutic space for patients to experience psychedelic-assisted therapy, guided by experts in the psychedelic space, and designed to meet rigorous ethical, medical and mental health standards, while honoring and incorporating the cultural, traditional, and indigenous practices of our ancestors when and where its appropriate. This expansion furthers the mission of Compassion Center to make alternative, evidence-based mental health solutions more accessible and affordable, empowering patients to regain control of their lives through integrative and compassionate care that focuses on balancing the mind-body-spirit as one.

For more information on Compassion Center's psychedelic and hallucinogenic program extensions, please visit SIDHE.Institute and Compassion Center or contact our office at 1-844-842-COMPASSION.

About SIDHE: Syndicated Investigators Delving Into Hallucinogens Ethically (SIDHE) is a research initiative under the Compassion Center's Center for Incubation & Findings Research (CIFR), dedicated to the ethical exploration of hallucinogens. Disruptively innovating solutions for treatment-resistant mental health conditions such as PTSD, trauma, addiction, and depression. As the premier not-for-profit research institute in this emerging field, SIDHE advances scientific understanding and promotes the responsible use of psychedelics and plant-based medicines by blending traditional ceremonial practices with modern scientific insights.

SIDHE focuses on research, collaboration, and the development of non-clinical, traditional ceremonial treatments guided in partnership with licensed healthcare professionals. By combining ancient wisdom with contemporary medical practices, SIDHE provides innovative, culturally sensitive approaches to mental health challenges. With a commitment to patient safety, ethical practices, and the integration of these therapies into treatment protocols, SIDHE fosters transformative healing experiences.

Through rigorous research, education, and global collaboration, SIDHE seeks to break down barriers, advance understanding, and improve well-being for individuals and communities. Part of our mission is to revolutionize mental health care, offering accessible, responsible solutions that prioritize the healing potential of these ancient remedies.

About Compassion Center and the Center for Incubation & Findings Research (CIFR): Compassion Center, headquartered in Hillsboro, Oregon, is a pioneering force in integrative healthcare, dedicated to enhancing the quality of life for individuals and populations worldwide. By offering individualized treatment plans that seamlessly combine allopathic, traditional, and alternative modalities, the Compassion Center addresses the physical, mental, and emotional well-being of its patients. Our mission is to innovate care approaches that foster better health outcomes and advocate for a better tomorrow for all those we serve.

Through its socioeconomic research institute, the Center for Incubation & Findings Research (CIFR), Compassion Center is committed to identifying, creating, fostering and/or promoting socio-economic programs that address critical issues such as housing instability, food security, access to clean water, integrative healthcare, mental health, and education. By tackling these and other social determinants of health head-on, we aim to enhance the overall well-being of the communities we serve.

CIFR actively engages with communities and leaders, collaborating with global and 'glocal' thought leaders to develop viable solutions that empower individuals and families to enhance their quality of life and overall biophysical wellness. In partnership with Compassion Center and other global initiatives, we work with local advocates, NGOs, and experts-including those from the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) to drive meaningful change worldwide. We believe that compassion begins within, and through our vertically integrated efforts, we strive to make a positive impact on a global scale.

Contact Information

Sophaur One

Director of Communications

sophaur.one@compassion-center.org

844-842-2667 Ext 1

James Garvey

CIFR Director of Collaborative Programs

james.garvey@compassion-center.org

844-842-COMPASSION Ext 1

Related Images

Compassion Center Colorado

Compassion Center Colorado

SIDHE Research Image

Research Mushrooms

SIDHE Research Panel

SIDHE Researcher Panel

Related Video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XDAMD5zyXTM

SOURCE: Compassion Center

View the original press release on accesswire.com