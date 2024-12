Chinese solar developer Jinko Power has filed an application with the Australian government for a 600 MW solar array and 800 MWh battery energy storage project in the state of Queensland. From pv magazine Australia Jinko Power, the solar development unit of PV giant JinkoSolar, has filed for approval under the Australian federal government's Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation (EPBC) Act for a 600 MW solar farm and big battery to be built near Goondiwindi, Queensland. The proposed Beebo solar and battery project includes a 600 MW solar farm alongside a standalone battery energy ...

