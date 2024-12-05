New products offer up to 32Mbps data rates at extreme temperatures, support for wide power supply range, IEC 61000-4-2 ESD protection, and IEC61000-4-4 electrical fast transient (EFT) protection

MaxLinear, Inc. (Nasdaq: MXL), a technology leader transforming global connectivity, announced today the launch of three new quad RS-485 serial receivers (MxL83411, MxL83433, and MxL83434) specifically designed to ensure reliable communication in harsh industrial environments. The new Quad RS-485 Receivers offer 12 product variations with two speed options (10Mbps and 32Mbps) in two package variants. Building upon MaxLinear's broad half-duplex RS-485 transceiver portfolio, these new products add quad receive capability with high performance, best-in-class ESD and EFT protection with wide voltage supply, and support for high common mode and bus voltage levels.

"Edge AI inference processes in Industrial IoT devices perform critical tasks such as classification, prediction, and anomaly detection, and require accurate real-time data from sensors and other data collection devices to learn and adapt accurately and continuously. Our high-performance RS-485 quad receivers provide a solution to receive more data with fewer components," said Dr. Amit Bavisi, Vice President and General Manager, Analog Mixed-Signal BU at MaxLinear. "These new products also provide extensive system level protection against ESD and other high voltage events to ensure minimal down time and long operating life under extreme conditions."

Key features and Benefits

The MxL834xx family supports up to 32Mbps data rates with excellent pulse symmetry and low propagation delays. System-level Protection: Bus pins are designed to tolerate up to ±4kV of IEC 61000-4-4 electrical fast transients (EFT) and up to ±12kV of IEC 61000-4-2 electrostatic discharge (ESD).

Bus pins are designed to tolerate up to ±4kV of IEC 61000-4-4 electrical fast transients (EFT) and up to ±12kV of IEC 61000-4-2 electrostatic discharge (ESD). Wide Supply (3.0V to 5.5V): Ensures reliable operation under a wide range of applications and in systems where the power supply may drop. It also allows for single product qualification for use in both 3.3V and 5V systems.

Ensures reliable operation under a wide range of applications and in systems where the power supply may drop. It also allows for single product qualification for use in both 3.3V and 5V systems. Wide Common Mode: Up to ±15V of common mode improves communication over long distances.

Up to ±15V of common mode improves communication over long distances. High Input Voltage Tolerance: ±25V input voltage tolerance can reduce faults and system down time.

±25V input voltage tolerance can reduce faults and system down time. Extended Operating Temperature Range: -40 to +125°C operating temperature ensures operation in extreme environments.

-40 to +125°C operating temperature ensures operation in extreme environments. Multiprotocol Receive Capability: The standard RS-485/422 inputs can also accept RS-232, TTL, CMOS, LVTTL, and LVCMOS signals and convert them to TTL/LVTTL while providing voltage level translation and optional signal inversion.

Availability Additional Information

The MxL83411, MxL83433, and MxL83434 are available now in RoHS compliant, green/halogen free, industry standard NSOIC-16 and TSSOP-16 packages. Evaluation boards and samples are available at MxL83411, MxL83433, and MxL83434.

For more information on MaxLinear's complete portfolio of:

RS-485 Serial Transceivers, visit www.maxlinear.com/rs485

RS-232 Serial Transceivers, visit www.maxlinear.com/rs232

Multi-protocol Transceivers, visit www.maxlinear.com/MP

About MaxLinear, Inc.

MaxLinear, Inc. (Nasdaq: MXL) is a leading provider of radio frequency (RF), analog, digital, and mixed-signal integrated circuits for access and connectivity, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multimarket applications. MaxLinear is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. For more information, please visit https://www.maxlinear.com/.

MaxLinear, the MaxLinear logo, any other MaxLinear trademarks are all property of MaxLinear, Inc. or one of MaxLinear's subsidiaries in the U.S.A. and other countries. All rights reserved.

All third-party marks and logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders/owners.

Cautionary Note About Forward-Looking Statements

