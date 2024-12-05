Auri Inc: Significant Gold Mineralization Confirmed at the War Eagle Zone, Wawa Gold Project

Auri Inc Shareholders updates

AURI Inc. (OTC PINK:AURI) ("AURI" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the assay results from its 2024 prospecting program on the Wawa Gold Project in Ontario Canada. Earlier this year, AURI formed a joint venture with Gold Diamond Wawa Property Trust Inc., for the acquisition and development of six (6) patented claims in McMurray Township, ON Canada. These reserves will form the collateral for the AU Auri gold backed crypto coin.

The properties were strategically chosen due to their proximity to the proven Red Pine's Wawa gold project, where recent drilling results indicate resource estimates north of 3 million ounces of gold.

The assay results for the joint venture properties confirm that there is significant gold mineralization found.

Highlights and Discussion of Results:

Surface prospecting at the War Eagle Zone, combined with an updated geologic model, outlined a 200 metre ("m") wide zone hosting several East-Northeast ("ENE")-oriented gold mineralized structures.

The three mineralized trends identified south of the Parkhill Fault are War Eagle South Shear; Grab sample results from 2024 of up to 17.10 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold and 8.61 g/t gold at two locations along the structure Complements previous grab sample results of up to 10.70 g/t gold and up to 18.40 g/t gold in close proximity along the structure (Source: the 2024 Technical Report)

War Eagle North Shear; Grab sample results from 2024 of up to 12.90 g/t gold Complements previous grab sample results of up to 13.70 g/t gold close to the same location along the structure (Source: the 2024 Technical Report)

Villeneuve Shear**

Channel sampled by Red Pine in 2021 include 1.84 g/t gold over 4.70 m including 4.64 g/t gold over 1.00 m and 3.44 g/t gold over 0.70 m from channel WE-21-001-8 (Source: 2024 Technical Report)

Drilling results from the 1990 included 6.31 g/t gold over 0.91 m (AN-90-01) and 1.08 g/t gold over 8.00 m (AN-90-04) - AFRI 41N15NE0019

Discovery of new mineralized shear north of the Parkhill Fault

Grab sample results from 2024 of up to 2.59 g/t gold.

Edward Vakser, CEO of AURI commented: "We are very pleased with the latest results of the 2024 surface prospecting program which have now led to the discovery of 3 very prospective areas on the property."

Auri Inc., owns and will collateralize the Gold reserves, and use the added value for its AU, Auri Tokens, as a "Gold Backed" crypto coin.

Auri crypto coins are listed on the Salavi global exchange.

About Auri Inc.

AURI Inc. as good as gold! The Company was formed by a group of investors whose talents and interests were based in Production, Content Development, Audio/Visual Presentations, Intellectual Properties Development, and acquisitions, as well as oil and gas and real-estate investments. The company launched its own Crypto Currency, www.Auritoken.io and has licensed its Art Inventory at nft/blackdracos.com. The management is based around seasoned corporate officers, directors and consultants who are experienced in management and mergers/acquisitions of multimillion dollar companies. The company's plan and concept were developed and based around a plan of acquiring and developing High End Art and Reproductions, backed by AURI Gold Crypto Currency, focusing AURI INC to become a Publisher and Licensor as well as NFT developer. Then, retaining the duplication and reproduction rights, on an exclusive basis, in order to sell and distribute the products worldwide. The company and management believe that they can create, sustain and grow one of the largest art publishing companies in the world. AURI Inc., also owns a "wholly owned subsidiary": EVAP Inc. Evap Inc. has patent pending technology to assist with one of the biggest issues in the oil and gas industry, "PRODUCED WATER". The technology can take produced saltwater and turn it into a steam cleaner than most cities tap water by removing most of the metals and suspended solids.

