As industries worldwide face increasing regulatory pressures and heightened stakeholder expectations for transparency, robust Scope 3 emissions reporting has become a critical business imperative. Reuters Events is proud to announce an upcoming webinar designed to equip industry leaders with the tools and knowledge needed to capture precise, verifiable emissions data across their value chains.

Join us for "Navigating Scope 3: Insights for Accurate Emissions Reporting" on December 9th at 11:30 AM CET. This exclusive event will provide attendees with strategies to enhance their access to green capital streams, avoid compliance bottlenecks, and maintain a competitive edge in the evolving landscape of emissions reporting.

Our panel of esteemed experts includes:

Marie-Teresa Gaul, Head of ESG at Thyssenkrupp

Suzanne Greene, Global Purchasing Environmental Sustainability Director at DOW

Noelle Fröhlich, Clean Operations Lead at DHL

The session will be moderated by Lucie Canton, PPA Business Developer at TotalEnergies.

Key topics to be discussed include:

Navigating Scope 3 emissions targets with GHG protocol standards across entire value chains

Boosting supplier and end-customer trust through transparency in every link of operations

Fostering emissions profiles that reflect industry-specific challenges and enhance brand reputation

Even if you cannot attend the live session, registering will ensure you receive a recording directly to your inbox. Don't miss this opportunity to connect with net-zero leaders and stay at the forefront of emissions reporting. https://events.reutersevents.com/industrial-decarb/navigating-scope-3?utm_source=newsfile

Question for Our Readers: How is your organization adapting its emissions reporting strategies to meet the evolving demands of transparency and regulatory compliance in the pursuit of net-zero goals?

We look forward to your thoughts and insights!





