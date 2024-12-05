Businesses using Zuora for subscriptions and recurring billing can integrate their financial operations with BlueSnap to enhance their global payment capabilities

BlueSnap, a global end-to-end payment platform with unique payment orchestration capabilities for leading B2B and B2C businesses, today announced that it is a preferred payment partner for Zuora, Inc. (NYSE: ZUO), a leading monetization suite for modern business. Since beginning the partnership in 2015, BlueSnap and Zuora have helped businesses unlock their subscription potential.

By integrating Zuora with BlueSnap, businesses can automate global payments acceptance for their subscription and recurring billing processes, accepting payments all over the world with local card acquiring in 40+ countries. With BlueSnap and Zuora, customers can improve authorization rates, simplify reconciliation, and unify reporting, all within a native Zuora experience.

Henry Helgeson, CEO at BlueSnap says: "Integrating payments with software platforms enhances our customers' experience, delivering a seamless solution for managing payments globally. This integration eliminates the complexity of handling multiple payment gateways and providers globally while reducing the overall cost of acceptance to Zuora customers."

Businesses using BlueSnap with Zuora receive a multitude of benefits, including helping to drive more predictable revenue. With Automatic Account Updater, BlueSnap automatically updates customer payment information to keep it up to date. For example, when a card expires or changes, businesses won't lose sales, resulting in higher authorization rates.

With clearer visibility and robust reporting, businesses can streamline operations, enhance planning and accelerate global subscription sales, tapping into preferred global payment methods and currencies buyers want, and local acquiring in new markets.

Daniel Enekes, VP, Global Alliances at Zuora says: "Together with BlueSnap, we're able to offer customers a positive payment experience across multiple regions. We look forward to continuing our partnership with BlueSnap as we work together to help our customers unlock their full potential and succeed globally."

