Company selected as top innovator in the green category

Cabot Corporation (NYSE: CBT) has been named a recipient of the CLEPA Innovation Award 2024 as a Top Innovator in the Green category for its REPLASBLAK universal circular black masterbatches powered by EVOLVE Sustainable Solutions. Organized by CLEPA, the European Association of Automotive Suppliers, the CLEPA Innovation Awards celebrates groundbreaking innovations that are driving the green and digital transition in Europe. Cabot's new REPLASBLAK reUN5285 and REPLASBLAK reUN5290 solutions have been recognized for being the industry's first-ever universal circular black masterbatches with International Sustainability Carbon Certification (ISCC PLUS) certified content for use in automotive plastics applications.

The CLEPA Innovation Awards highlight the pivotal contributions of the European automotive supply industry in shaping future mobility. Specifically, the Green category recognizes innovations toward more sustainable and climate-neutral mobility. An international jury of experts, representing academia, industry, and the Research Innovation community evaluated each innovation based on its level of ambition, market impact and implementation. Winners were announced at an awards ceremony held at Autoworld in Brussels, Belgium.

"We are honored to be recognized by CLEPA for our leadership in advancing sustainable materials innovation," said Jeff Zhu, executive vice president and president, Carbon Silica Technologies. "Our universal circular black masterbatches are suitable to meet the needs of automotive plastic compounders and converters seeking third-party certified products that incorporate recycled materials and leverage circular value chains. As such, our innovative solutions are transformative, delivering environmental benefits without compromising performance which are essential factors as the automotive industry continues to progress toward a more sustainable, lower carbon future."

Cabot's REPLASBLAK reUN5285 universal circular black masterbatch and REPLASBLAK reUN5290 universal circular black masterbatch are made from mechanically recycled polymer. These solutions offer up to 45% ISCC PLUS mass balance certified material and nearly 20% greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) reduction compared to a standard black masterbatch. Both grades enable high gloss and high jetness pigmentation, offering superior color performance and mechanical properties similar to a standard universal black masterbatch. This makes the solutions ideal for use in various applications in the automotive segment, including interiors, exterior parts and under-the-hood applications.

EVOLVE Sustainable Solutions is Cabot's technology platform for delivering sustainable reinforcing carbons and other performance materials. The platform focuses on the development of breakthrough sustainable products and process technologies that deliver the performance, quality and consistency that the industry requires at scale. For more information about the company's REPLASBLAK product portfolio powered by EVOLVE Sustainable Solutions, visit cabotcorp.com/replasblak.

ABOUT CABOT CORPORATION

Cabot Corporation (NYSE: CBT) is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. The company is a leading provider of reinforcing carbons, specialty carbons, battery materials, engineered elastomer composites, inkjet colorants, masterbatches and conductive compounds, fumed metal oxides and aerogel. For more information on Cabot, please visit the company's website at cabotcorp.com.

