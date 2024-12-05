LivaNova PLC (Nasdaq: LIVN), a market-leading medical technology company, today announced its participation in the American Epilepsy Society (AES) 2024 Annual Meeting, taking place December 6-10 in Los Angeles. The Company's therapies and technologies for drug-resistant epilepsy treatment will be featured in numerous scientific posters to support a deeper understanding of the non-pharmacological treatment of seizures. LivaNova will also present in-progress data from its contemporary real-world evidence study, "CORE-VNS: Comprehensive Outcomes Registry in Subjects With Epilepsy Treated With Vagus Nerve Stimulation Therapy."

"Accelerating access to care and improving quality of life for epilepsy patients around the world are key priorities for LivaNova," said Stephanie Bolton, President, Global Epilepsy at LivaNova. "These poster presentations, which share interim data from our CORE-VNS study as well as other clinical and health economic research, showcase our enduring commitment to advancing epilepsy research."

The scientific poster presentations feature the research work of LivaNova employees and/or independent investigators. Conference attendees will have an opportunity to view posters during the 2024 AES Annual Meeting on Saturday, December 7 and Sunday, December 8, with presentations by authors from 12:00 2:00 p.m. PST each day. Posters will also be on display in the LivaNova Scientific Exhibit on Monday, December 9 from 8:00 11:00 a.m. PST.

Abstracts and poster times can be found at the American Epilepsy Society website.

Saturday, December 7

CORE-VNS: Dosing and Titration of VNS Therapy in Contemporary Clinical Practice (1.515) Presented by Ryan Verner, PhD, LivaNova PLC, Houston, Texas

Presented by Ryan Verner, PhD, LivaNova PLC, Houston, Texas Long-Term Adjunctive VNS Therapy Use in Patients with Genetic Epilepsy 24-Month CORE-VNS Outcomes (1.517) Presented by Nicola Specchio, MD, PhD, FCCP, Rome, Italy

Presented by Nicola Specchio, MD, PhD, FCCP, Rome, Italy Long-term Experience of VNS Therapy in Children <18 Years of Age 24-Month Outcomes from the CORE-VNS Study (1.516) Presented by Muhammad Zafar, MD, FACNS, Durham, North Carolina

Presented by Muhammad Zafar, MD, FACNS, Durham, North Carolina Focal Onset Seizure Response in Children 4-18 Years at 24 Months Outcomes from the CORE-VNS Study (1.514) James Wheless, MD, Memphis, Tennessee

James Wheless, MD, Memphis, Tennessee Exploratory Analysis of an fMRI-Guided Titration Paradigm for Microburst VNS Therapy (1.513) - Presented by Ann Mertens, MD, Gent, Belgium

- Presented by Ann Mertens, MD, Gent, Belgium The Journey of Medicaid Enrollees with Drug-Resistant Epilepsy (DRE) to Neuromodulation (1.507) Presented by Kathryn Evans, MPH, Bethesda, Maryland

Presented by Kathryn Evans, MPH, Bethesda, Maryland Comparison of Healthcare Services and Costs Over the 2-Year Periods Immediately Before and After Vagus Nerve Stimulation (VNS Therapy ) Implantation Among Medicaid Enrollees with Drug-Resistant Epilepsy (DRE) (1.508) Presented by Bronwyn Do Rego, MS, LivaNova PLC, London, England

Presented by Bronwyn Do Rego, MS, LivaNova PLC, London, England Sleep Quality in Children with Confirmed Genetic Epilepsy Undergoing VNS Therapy (1.523) - Presented by Maxine Dibue, PhD, LivaNova PLC, London, England

Sunday, December 8

Long-term Experience of VNS in Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome at 24 Months from the CORE-VNS Registry (2.249) Presented by Paul D. Lyons, MD, PhD, Winchester, Virginia

Presented by Paul D. Lyons, MD, PhD, Winchester, Virginia Long-Term Outcomes in Patients with Generalized Tonic-Clonic Seizures Following VNS Therapy: Interim CORE-VNS 36 Months (2.250) Presented by Ana Suller-Marti, MD, PhD, London, Ontario, Canada

About VNS Therapy for Epilepsy

VNS Therapy is clinically proven safe and effective as an add-on treatment for drug-resistant epilepsy in adults and children as young as 4 years old with partial onset seizures. VNS Therapy is designed to help reduce the frequency of seizures. It is a unique treatment approach developed for people with drug-resistant epilepsy-a condition that affects approximately one in three people with epilepsy. For more information, visit VNSTherapy.com.

Incidence of adverse events following stimulation (>5%) were voice alteration/hoarseness, increased coughing, sore throat, prickling or tingling of the skin, shortness of breath, and nausea. Infection is the most common complication of the surgical procedure. See important safety information at VNSTherapy.com/safety.

INTENDED USE/INDICATIONS FOR USE- UNITED STATES

The VNS Therapy System is indicated for use as an adjunctive therapy in reducing the frequency of seizures in patients 4 years of age and older with partial onset seizures that are refractory to antiepileptic medications.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC is a global medical technology company built on nearly five decades of experience and a relentless commitment to provide hope for patients and their families through medical technologies, delivering life-changing solutions in select neurological and cardiac conditions. Headquartered in London, LivaNova employs approximately 2,900 employees and has a presence in more than 100 countries for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems worldwide. For more information, please visit www.livanova.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" concerning the Company's goals, beliefs, expectations, strategies, objectives, plans, underlying assumptions, and other statements that are not necessarily based on historical facts. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding participation in upcoming events, clinical research, and the treatment of drug-resistant epilepsy with VNS Therapy. Actual events may differ materially from those indicated in our forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including those factors set forth in Item 1A of the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as supplemented by any risk factors contained in Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. LivaNova undertakes no obligation to update the information contained in this press release to reflect subsequently occurring events or circumstances.

