Downhill and Super-G specialist Stefan Rogentin will debut as iCapital brand ambassador at this year's Beaver Creek Stifel Birds of Prey, Audi FIS Ski World Cup on December 6, 2024.

iCapital1, the global fintech platform driving access to alternative investments for the wealth and asset management industries, today announced a brand ambassador sponsorship with the renowned Swiss World Cup Ski racing athlete, Stefan Rogentin, who ranked 4th in Super-G, 16th in Downhill, and 18th overall in the FIS World Cup rankings in the last season. He also represented Switzerland as part of the Swiss Ski National Team at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

As the newest brand ambassador, Rogentin will represent iCapital and its commitment to excellence, innovation, and high performance. Rogentin debuts iCapital's logo on his race helmet and headgear as he competes in the alpine speed disciplines (Downhill and Super-G) in this year's FIS Ski World Cup. His first races with iCapital as his main sponsor will take place on December 6-7 at the Beaver Creek Stifel Birds of Prey Audi FIS Ski World Cup, a legendary highlight in the skiing World Cup race circuit.

"As a longtime supporter of ski racing, I am incredibly proud to welcome a top Swiss World Cup Ski racing professional like Stefan to the iCapital family as our newest brand ambassador. This sponsorship marks a significant milestone for iCapital as we continue to expand our presence globally and connect with exceptional athletes and sports enthusiasts worldwide," said Marco Bizzozero, Head of International at iCapital. "Stefan's dedication to competitive alpine skiing perfectly aligns with what we value at iCapital passion, hard work, perseverance, and the pursuit of excellence in the smallest detail. These characteristics distinguish a top athlete as well as a top company from others. Stefan is also an outstanding role model on and off the slopes, inspiring the younger generation of athletes. Together, we look forward to a fantastic partnership that will continue to foster that spirit of excellence."

Rogentin has been competing in the FIS Alpine World Cup since 2016 with 100 World Cup starts and 10 top ten positions. He also participated at the Beijing Olympic Winter games in 2022. He crowned a successful 2023/24 season with a victory in Super-G at the World Cup final in Saalbach (Austria) in March 2024. Thanks to his achievements last season, Rogentin significantly improved his world ranking to 4th place in Super-G, 16th in Downhill, and 18th in the overall World Cup standings. He celebrated his first World Cup podium with second place in Super-G at the notorious Lauberhorn race in Wengen (Switzerland) in January 2023. Rogentin's impressive track record on the slopes, coupled with his unwavering commitment to his sport, make him an ideal representative for the iCapital brand.

In addition to being an exceptional alpine ski racer, Rogentin is pursuing his studies, having completed his bachelor's degree in August 2022 and currently working towards his Master's degree in Business Administration.

"I am very proud and honored to represent iCapital as their newest brand ambassador," said Stefan Rogentin. "The company's dedication to excellence and innovation is truly inspiring. Representing iCapital is an exciting new chapter for me, enabling me to continue working towards my dreams and achieve my goals of belonging to the best of the world in my speed disciplines. I look forward to a successful season and a fantastic relationship with my new friends at iCapital."

About iCapital

iCapital powers the world's alternative investment marketplace, offering a complete suite of tools, end-to-end enterprise solutions, data management and distribution capabilities, and an innovative operating system. iCapital is the trusted technology partner to financial advisors, wealth managers, asset managers, as well as other participants in this ecosystem, and offers unrivaled access, technology, and education to incorporate alternative assets, structured investments, and annuities into the core portfolio strategies for their clients.

At the forefront of the digital transformation in alternative investing, iCapital's secure platform delivers a complete portfolio of management capabilities for education, transactions, data flows, analytics, and client support throughout the investment lifecycle. With $206 billion+ in global platform assets2, the iCapital operating system automates and streamlines the complex process of private market investing, and seamlessly integrates with clients' existing infrastructure platform and tools.

iCapital employs more than 1,675 people globally and has 17 offices worldwide, including New York, Greenwich, Zurich, Lisbon, London, Hong Kong, Singapore, Tokyo, and Toronto. iCapital has consistently been recognized for its outstanding innovation, fintech industry leadership, and performance, including CNBC World Top Fintech Companies for 2024, and Forbes Fintech 50 for seven consecutive years since 2018.

For more information, visit https://icapital.com Twitter (X): @icapitalnetwork LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/icapital-network-inc/

