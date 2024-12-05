App aims to bring transparency to retirement system and put control back in consumers' hands

PensionBee, a fast-growing IRA provider shaping how people manage their retirement savings, announces the launch of its new app which allows users to combine old workplace 401(k)s into an IRA and provides users with access to their account as easily as they do their everyday banking.

PensionBee has a strategic partnership with State Street Global Advisors (SSGA) to provide a range of investment portfolios to customers that use SSGA's model portfolios, exclusively consisting of SSGA managed Exchange Traded Funds.

Via PensionBee's app, users can view their balance and daily performance metrics including what they are invested in, how it is performing daily, how it has progressed since the account's inception and how the market is doing. Upcoming updates would enable users to make contributions and withdrawals with the tap of a finger. Also, the app will offer exclusive retirement content and interactive tools to aid customers on their journey to financial security.

"The average American doesn't know how much they have saved for retirement, let alone on a daily basis, and we're thrilled that our app gives them control over their savings future and the ability to track progress over time," said Romi Savova, CEO of PensionBee. "With industry change on the horizon, it's more important now than ever for savers to have transparent access to retirement planning solutions."

This is the next step in PensionBee's U.S. expansion. The company launched in the U.S. in 2024, after a successful and fast-growing trajectory to become one of the leading pension providers in the U.K., and has since attracted 10,000 new U.S. customers. Listed on the London Stock Exchange, PensionBee recently raised approximately $25 million through the issue of new shares in the company to power expansion in the United States.

For more information about PensionBee, please visit: www.pensionbee.com/us

About PensionBee

PensionBee is a fast-growing Individual Retirement Account ('IRA') provider shaping how people manage their retirement savings. It provides an award-winning online retirement proposition and proprietary technology, enabling U.S. consumers to easily consolidate and roll over their 401(k) plans and IRAs into one new PensionBee IRA. PensionBee has over $7 billion in assets on behalf of 260,000 customers, with a 4.7-star TrustPilot rating and 10,000+ reviews.

