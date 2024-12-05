Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 05.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Der heißeste Markt der Welt: So profitieren Sie als grüner Trump-Gewinner vom neuen Boom!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
05.12.2024 15:14 Uhr
87 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Revuze Launches Strategic Advisory Board to Drive Growth and Innovation in AI-Powered VoC

Finanznachrichten News

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 5, 2024 / Revuze, a VoC leader with modern tech for insights and action, is thrilled to announce the formation of its new Strategic Advisory Board, assembled to enhance Revuze's innovative edge in serving brands across a plethora of industries. This board will leverage its members' extensive expertise to guide Revuze's strategic direction, ensuring the company remains at the forefront of delivering actionable consumer insights and driving value in the retail sector.

The Revuze Strategic Advisory Board now features three prominent industry leaders: Diane Meyer, former Vice President at Dorel Juvenile; Jeff Williams, CEO and principal at Fair Warning Consulting LLC; and Dan Cropsey, Founder of Harmony Marketing Technology Advisors and distinguished expert in marketing technology and consumer intelligence.

Diane Meyer is a CX/DTC leader with over 20+ years of experience developing a consumer-centric vision and strategy while driving growth and profitability for e-businesses of multiple brands. Diane spent the last 20+ years establishing CX/e-commerce/digital marketing departments and teams, defining roles and responsibilities across positions.

Jeff Williams brings over two decades of experience including serving as Chief Retail Officer at Quotient Technologies through a successful exit, CCO at Replenium, and SVP US Retail at NielsenIQ, where he pioneered the commercialization of six new trade channels. Currently, Williams advises several global and mid-market tech organizations serving Retail and CPG, with a focus on go-to-market strategy, data monetization, retail media, supply chain, and acquisition strategy.

Dan Cropsey has over 30 years of experience in marketing technology and consumer intelligence, having conceived and commercialized widely used data and analytics solutions for major brands, retailers, and agencies. As a former executive at Nielsen, Catalina, and NCSolutions, and now as Founder of Harmony Marketing Technology Advisors, he helps companies refine their product, commercial, and data analytics strategies.

"We are excited to welcome Diane Meyer, Jeff Williams, and Dan Cropsey to our Strategic Advisory Board," said Guy Yair, CEO of Revuze. "With their deep expertise in retail brands, they bring invaluable insights and a shared vision. Their guidance will help us advance our mission to equip business leaders with actionable insights, anticipate market trends, enhance product offerings, improve marketing effectiveness, and excel in a competitive e-commerce landscape.

Contact Information

Donna Perlstein
VP Marketing
donna@revuze.it

.

Source: Revuze



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
5 heiße Wetten für den Jahresendspurt!
Nach dem unerwartet schnellen Ende der US-Wahlen mit dem Sieg des republikanischen Kandidaten Donald Trump fackelten die Aktien- und Krypto- Märkte ein wahres Kursfeuerwerk ab und bliesen zur Jahresendrallye.

Im aktuellen kostenlosen Report beleuchten wir 5 aussichtsreiche Unternehmen, die das Fundament besitzen, in den nächsten Monaten den breiten Markt zu schlagen.

Seien Sie dabei!

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren brandneuen neuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche Aktien aufgrund ihrer Bewertung sowie charttechnischen Situation das Potenzial zu einer Outperformance besitzen.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.