Revuze Launches Strategic Advisory Board to Drive Growth and Innovation in AI-Powered VoC

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 5, 2024 / Revuze, a VoC leader with modern tech for insights and action, is thrilled to announce the formation of its new Strategic Advisory Board, assembled to enhance Revuze's innovative edge in serving brands across a plethora of industries. This board will leverage its members' extensive expertise to guide Revuze's strategic direction, ensuring the company remains at the forefront of delivering actionable consumer insights and driving value in the retail sector.

The Revuze Strategic Advisory Board now features three prominent industry leaders: Diane Meyer, former Vice President at Dorel Juvenile; Jeff Williams, CEO and principal at Fair Warning Consulting LLC; and Dan Cropsey, Founder of Harmony Marketing Technology Advisors and distinguished expert in marketing technology and consumer intelligence.

Diane Meyer is a CX/DTC leader with over 20+ years of experience developing a consumer-centric vision and strategy while driving growth and profitability for e-businesses of multiple brands. Diane spent the last 20+ years establishing CX/e-commerce/digital marketing departments and teams, defining roles and responsibilities across positions.

Jeff Williams brings over two decades of experience including serving as Chief Retail Officer at Quotient Technologies through a successful exit, CCO at Replenium, and SVP US Retail at NielsenIQ, where he pioneered the commercialization of six new trade channels. Currently, Williams advises several global and mid-market tech organizations serving Retail and CPG, with a focus on go-to-market strategy, data monetization, retail media, supply chain, and acquisition strategy.

Dan Cropsey has over 30 years of experience in marketing technology and consumer intelligence, having conceived and commercialized widely used data and analytics solutions for major brands, retailers, and agencies. As a former executive at Nielsen, Catalina, and NCSolutions, and now as Founder of Harmony Marketing Technology Advisors, he helps companies refine their product, commercial, and data analytics strategies.

"We are excited to welcome Diane Meyer, Jeff Williams, and Dan Cropsey to our Strategic Advisory Board," said Guy Yair, CEO of Revuze. "With their deep expertise in retail brands, they bring invaluable insights and a shared vision. Their guidance will help us advance our mission to equip business leaders with actionable insights, anticipate market trends, enhance product offerings, improve marketing effectiveness, and excel in a competitive e-commerce landscape.

