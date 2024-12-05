www.acttoday.com: Advanced Call Center Technologies Named One of Forbes' Best Employers for Veterans 2024

Honoring Service, Empowering Veterans: ACT Recognized by Forbes as a Top Employer for Veteran Talent in 2024

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / December 5, 2024 / Advanced Call Center Technologies (ACT) is proud to announce its recognition as one of Forbes' Best Employers for Veterans in 2024. This prestigious accolade underscores ACT's unwavering commitment to supporting the men and women who have served in the United States Armed Forces, ensuring they find meaningful careers within a company that values their unique skills and dedication.

Forbes' annual list of Best Employers for Veterans is a highly competitive ranking, recognizing organizations that provide exceptional opportunities and environments for veteran employees. The evaluation is based on a detailed survey of veterans, highlighting companies that excel in workplace culture, advancement opportunities, and efforts to recruit and retain veterans.

At ACT, creating an inclusive workplace that respects and values the contributions of all employees is a core pillar of the company's mission. Veterans play a crucial role in ACT's workforce, bringing leadership, discipline, and problem-solving abilities that align seamlessly with the company's vision of delivering top-tier customer care and business solutions.

ACT CEO & President,Hunter Croft,expressed his pride in the recognition, saying:

"Being named one of Forbes' Best Employers for Veterans is a tremendous honor for ACT. Our veterans embody the values of service, integrity, and perseverance, which are at the heart of what we do every day. We are deeply committed to fostering an environment where veterans can thrive and achieve their career goals. This recognition reaffirms our dedication to those who have served our country, and we are incredibly proud to be a part of their journey."

The recognition by Forbes is a testament to ACT's leadership in creating opportunities for veterans and stands as a call to action for other organizations to prioritize the hiring and support of veterans in the workplace. It serves as a reminder of the vital role veterans play in driving innovation, collaboration, and success in the corporate world.

With this distinction, ACT joins an elite group of companies making a meaningful difference in the lives of veterans and their families. The company looks forward to building on this achievement, ensuring its workplace continues to reflect the values of respect, diversity, and excellence.

To learn more about ACT's veteran initiatives and career opportunities, visit the ACT Career Page.

About ACT:

ACT is a U.S.-based business process outsourcing provider and global leader in customer care. Our approach is founded on a winning formula - that the best solutions integrate Employee Experience (EX) + Customer Experience (CX) + User Experience (UX) + Digital Experience (DX) + Multi-experience (MX) for an outstanding Total Experience (TX) overall. As a 100% employee-owned company, we have placed Employee Experience at the center of our business strategy because we know that engaged employees ensure the best customer outcomes. As shareholders in the business, our Employee Owners have a personal interest in delivering value to our clients, and their motivations are uniquely aligned to our clients' success.

We have more than 27 years' experience helping our partners drive growth and brand loyalty by providing amazing experiences across every touchpoint and channel of the customer journey. We serve many of the world's top companies spanning a wide range of verticals, including numerous Fortune 50 clients. We offer a broad range of leading-edge technologies and custom solutions tailored to your business needs to make every unique customer connection count.

