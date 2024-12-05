Alter Behavioral Health: A 2024 Nominee for Best Residential Mental Health Treatment

'Our Mission Has Always Been to Provide Transformative Care That Addresses the Mind, Body and Spirit'

Alter Behavioral Health is thrilled to announce that the Santa Monica Daily Press (SMDP) has nominated it for the distinguished title of Best Residential Mental Health Treatment Center in 2024. This recognition highlights Alter's commitment to providing excellent, holistic care to individuals with mental health issues.

Renowned for its personalized approach, Alter integrates evidence-based therapies such as Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Dialectical Behavioral Therapy (DBT), and Solutions-Focused Therapy (SFBT) with innovative tools like the Care Predictor Index. This model ensures clients receive tailored treatment supporting sustainable recovery and long-term well-being.

"Our mission has always been to provide transformative care that addresses the mind, body, and spirit," said Michelle Mullany, Chief Operating Officer for Alter. "This nomination by SMDP reflects our team's dedication to helping individuals achieve lasting recovery."

Set in tranquil, thoughtfully designed facilities, Alter provides an ideal environment for healing. From treating conditions like anxiety, depression, PTSD, and bipolar disorder to offering specialized care for co-occurring substance use disorders, Alter's holistic philosophy empowers clients to rebuild confidence and embrace brighter futures.

This nomination highlights Alter Behavioral Health as a leader in residential mental health treatment, reaffirming its role in setting new standards for compassionate, high-quality care.

