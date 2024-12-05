360 Intelligent Solutions Inc.: Pam Mize Joins 360 Intelligent Solutions Advisory Board to Enhance Underwriting Solutions for the Insurance Vertical

Accomplished Insurance Executive and Change Management Leader Brings Over 20 Years of Expertise to Drive Innovation and Efficiency in Underwriting Solutions.

360 Intelligent Solutions, a leader in delivering cutting-edge technology and process optimization solutions, proudly announces the addition of Pam Mize to its Advisory Board. With over two decades of expertise in insurance operations, strategic program management, and process improvement, Pam will play a pivotal role in driving the delivery and innovation of underwriting solutions tailored to the insurance vertical.

Pam Mize brings a wealth of experience in leadership roles across top-tier organizations, including her most recent position as Vice President of New Product Execution and Operations at LexisNexis Risk Solutions. There, she spearheaded multimillion-dollar technology and process improvement initiatives, successfully launching new products and enhancing operational efficiencies for the insurance industry. Her hands-on approach to change management and her ability to implement scalable, customer-focused solutions have consistently delivered measurable outcomes, such as improved revenue recognition and cost savings.

Pam's expertise extends to:

Business Process Optimization : She has led large-scale redesigns that resulted in double-digit percentage improvements in efficiency and profitability.

Underwriting and Insurance Operations : As a former executive at Assurance America and 21st Century Insurance, Pam has deep insights into the challenges and opportunities facing the insurance industry.

Technology Integration and Vendor Management: Pam has overseen complex technology transformations, including CRM migrations, portfolio management systems, and underwriting tools, managing vendor contracts exceeding $5 million annually.

At 360 Intelligent Solutions, Pam will lend her strategic acumen to enhance underwriting practices, bridging the gap between technology and operational effectiveness. She will collaborate with the leadership team to align solutions with the unique demands of the insurance market, ensuring the company's products remain innovative, scalable, and effective.

"We are thrilled to welcome Pam Mize to our Advisory Board," said Michael Sturgis, Chair & CEO, at 360 Intelligent Solutions. "Her proven track record in driving operational excellence and her deep understanding of the insurance industry make her an invaluable asset as we expand our offerings in underwriting solutions."

Pam Mize expressed her enthusiasm for this new chapter: "I am honored to join the 360 Intelligent Solutions Advisory Board. This is a transformative time for the insurance industry, and I look forward to contributing to innovative solutions that enhance underwriting processes and support growth for our partners."

About 360 Intelligent Solutions Inc.

360 Intelligent Solutions Inc is a technology company specializing in providing innovative, intelligent technology solutions to insurance, healthcare, and financial service companies. 360 Intelligent Solutions is a leading provider of AI-powered solutions designed to enhance productivity, efficiency, and decision-making across various industries. With a focus on innovation and cutting-edge technology, we are committed to delivering transformative solutions that drive measurable results.

Contact Information

Source: 360 Intelligent Solutions Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com