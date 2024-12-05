Litmus Automation, Inc.: Litmus Achieves ISO27001 Certification

Litmus, the leader in enabling Industrial Data Operations, today announced it has achieved the ISO 27001 certification - a globally recognized standard for information security management systems. This achievement underscores Litmus' commitment to providing the highest levels of data protection for its customers, who rely on its software to manage and secure critical industrial data infrastructure.

Litmus' products - Litmus Edge, Litmus Edge Manager, and Litmus UNS - are instrumental in driving digital transformation initiatives for businesses across various industries. These companies depend on Litmus to ensure the operational continuity and efficiency of their digital assets. The ISO 27001 certification validates that Litmus has implemented robust information security practices to protect these vital systems from evolving cyber threats.

"Earning the ISO 27001 certification underscores our commitment to securing the digital and data cornerstones of businesses. This certification is not just a recognition of Litmus' capability to manage information security; it reassures our clients that their foundational digital infrastructure is fortified by stringent, certified security measures," said Vatsal Shah, CEO of Litmus.

The certification solidifies Litmus' position as a trusted partner for industrial enterprises, ensuring operational continuity and enabling digital transformation at scale.

About Litmus

Litmus is an Industrial Data Ops company that enables industrial companies to unlock and activate their operations data at scale. Rapid-to-deploy, easy-to-use and built-to scale, Litmus is a fast way to connect to all operational technology (OT) assets and put data to work at the edge and across the enterprise. Litmus technology is trusted by Google Cloud, Parker Hannifin, Dell Technologies, HPE Mitsubishi, and other global Fortune 500 companies.

For more insights into Litmus' commitment to security through the ISO 27001 certification and its role in powering digital infrastructure, visit https://litmus.io.

Source: Litmus Automation, Inc.

