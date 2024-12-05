Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 05.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Der heißeste Markt der Welt: So profitieren Sie als grüner Trump-Gewinner vom neuen Boom!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
05.12.2024 15:14 Uhr
88 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Litmus Automation, Inc.: Litmus Achieves ISO27001 Certification

Finanznachrichten News

SANTA CLARA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 5, 2024 / Litmus, the leader in enabling Industrial Data Operations, today announced it has achieved the ISO 27001 certification - a globally recognized standard for information security management systems. This achievement underscores Litmus' commitment to providing the highest levels of data protection for its customers, who rely on its software to manage and secure critical industrial data infrastructure.

Litmus' products - Litmus Edge, Litmus Edge Manager, and Litmus UNS - are instrumental in driving digital transformation initiatives for businesses across various industries. These companies depend on Litmus to ensure the operational continuity and efficiency of their digital assets. The ISO 27001 certification validates that Litmus has implemented robust information security practices to protect these vital systems from evolving cyber threats.

"Earning the ISO 27001 certification underscores our commitment to securing the digital and data cornerstones of businesses. This certification is not just a recognition of Litmus' capability to manage information security; it reassures our clients that their foundational digital infrastructure is fortified by stringent, certified security measures," said Vatsal Shah, CEO of Litmus.

The certification solidifies Litmus' position as a trusted partner for industrial enterprises, ensuring operational continuity and enabling digital transformation at scale.

About Litmus

Litmus is an Industrial Data Ops company that enables industrial companies to unlock and activate their operations data at scale. Rapid-to-deploy, easy-to-use and built-to scale, Litmus is a fast way to connect to all operational technology (OT) assets and put data to work at the edge and across the enterprise. Litmus technology is trusted by Google Cloud, Parker Hannifin, Dell Technologies, HPE Mitsubishi, and other global Fortune 500 companies.

For more insights into Litmus' commitment to security through the ISO 27001 certification and its role in powering digital infrastructure, visit https://litmus.io.

Contact Information

Suranjeeta Choudhury
Director of Product Marketing & Industry Relations
suranjeeta.choudhury@litmus.io

.

Source: Litmus Automation, Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.