Most Impactful's Research Unveils the Top 100 Insurance Companies Utilizing AI

Prominent North American Insurers Recognized for Leveraging Cutting-Edge Technology to Deliver Impactful Results to Customers, Employees and Partners

Most Impactful , a groundbreaking research initiative, announced the findings of its report, Most Impactful Insurance: AI . Through objective analysis of publicly available data, Most Impactful has examined and identified those in insurance making a difference through their use of both traditional and generative AI. The list recognizes the top 100 insurers that are investing in talent, experimenting and implementing this transformative technology.

Most Impactful is issuing a free research report - which includes a high-level overview of the findings - at www.thefr.com/mostimpactfulinsurance . There will also be a paid version available online - detailing the most popular AI features and providing a detailed assessment of how insurance companies have dedicated time and resources to innovations in AI.

"AI's rapid adoption in the insurance industry marks a new era of innovation and opportunity," said Dan Latimore, Chief Research Officer of Most Impactful. "Our research highlights trends shaping the industry - from executive-level commitment to AI-driven personalization and operational efficiency. What stands out is the diversity in AI strategies, with digital-first innovators, traditional giants, and nimble disruptors alike embracing technology to reimagine underwriting, claims processing, and customer service. These advancements underscore the insurance sector's commitment to harnessing AI to deliver better outcomes for customers, employees, and partners while setting a benchmark for innovation."

The key metrics of the Most Impactful Insurance: AI report suggest a significant gap between AI investments and public recognition due to lagging announcements. The research categorized North American insurers into four AI commitment groups: AI Titans, AI Implementers, AI Mavericks, and Digital First firms. Each group displays distinct strategies and levels of AI adoption:

AI Titans make substantial AI and machine learning (ML) investments in absolute terms. They lead with a large workforce and partnerships, focusing on cutting-edge initiatives and foundational AI/ML projects.

AI Implementers allocate a significant proportion of their budgets to AI/ML, focusing on proven technologies like fraud detection and claims processing. They leverage partnerships with AI tech companies to enhance operational efficiencies.

AI Mavericks strategically deploy AI with limited resources, achieving targeted goals like customer experience improvements and operational efficiencies. They actively recruit to bolster their capabilities and think innovatively about AI's role.

Digital First firms leverage their modern tech stacks and cleaner data to automate processes such as underwriting and claims management. This provides significant ROI and sets them apart from competitors burdened by legacy systems.

"Security is the foundation of an exceptional online experience. But the digital world is evolving, and that means more sophisticated threats. For insurance companies, this is no longer just an IT issue-it's now a board-level priority. To stay ahead of increasingly innovative fraudsters, businesses need advanced solutions that protect and build trust with their customers. It's about empowering and enabling all stakeholders to thrive in a secure online world," explains Rodger Desai, founder and CEO of Prove Identity , whose company supported the report.

To compile the report, Most Impactful analyzed North American insurance firms' AI and machine learning commitments across six key dimensions: Spending; Initiatives in Production; Vendor Relationships; Patents Filed; Executive Commitment; and Human Capital. Firms were evaluated based on their absolute and relative AI investments, the breadth and impact of their AI initiatives, partnerships with technology vendors, and the presence of AI-focused leadership and skilled workforces. A proprietary algorithm was employed to objectively score firms using publicly available data, with Spending weighted at 30%, Initiatives and Partnerships at 40%, and Executive Commitment and Talent at 30%.

This report comes on the heels of the inaugural study, Most Impactful Banks: AI, which was published in October, and will be followed by a study of outstanding capital market firms making an impact with AI later in December.

To download the report, visit www.thefr.com/mostimpactfulinsurance .

