Mosaic ATM's COMETTS Training Program Successfully Implemented at the FAA's Air Traffic Control System Command Center

Developed for and used by the FAA, the COMprehensive Environment for Traffic Management Training by Simulation (COMETTS) empowers the next generation of traffic management specialists.

Mosaic ATM is proud to announce the successful implementation of its Comprehensive Environment for Traffic Management Training by Simulation (COMETTS) system for the FAA's Air Traffic Control System Command Center (ATCSCC). COMETTS has been delivered to ATCSCC, and the NAS training team has begun using COMETTS to train new traffic management specialists. COMETTS is sponsored and funded by the NAS Human Factors Safety Research Lab (AAM-520) at the FAA's Civil Aerospace Medical Institute in Oklahoma City, OK.

This advanced simulation system empowers FAA Traffic Management Specialists (TMS) to engage in realistic, hands-on training that mirrors the complexity and urgency of real-world air traffic scenarios, enhancing their ability to manage strategic air traffic flow and make informed decisions in various operational environments.

COMETTS offers students at the ATCSCC the unique opportunity to interact with the Traffic Situation Display (TSD) and Flight Schedule Monitor (FSM), both critical traffic management systems. Trainees are immersed in scenarios that range from routine terminal operations to severe weather conditions, gaining essential skills in Traffic Management Initiatives (TMIs) such as ground delay programs, ground stops, and airspace flow programs.

Through COMETTS, students work with historical and simulated data, covering air traffic information from flight schedules and departure times to weather data sourced from the Corridor Integrated Weather System (CIWS), Meteorological Aerodrome Reports (METAR), Terminal Aerodrome Forecasts (TAF), and Traffic Flow Management Convective Forecasts (TCF). Scenario Developers can further enhance this training by blending historical traffic and weather data or integrating simulated elements to customize each session to current and future FAA standards.

"Our team has developed COMETTS to elevate the FAA's traffic management training capabilities," said Chris Brinton, CEO at Mosaic ATM. "COMETTS offers students the power to analyze, decide, and execute within simulated yet realistic air traffic management scenarios that prepare them to handle real-life challenges with expertise."

Each COMETTS training session includes an instructor-led scenario where the student's task is to solve a traffic management problem using both TSD and FSM. The simulations also feature third-party interactions from simulated flight operators, air route traffic control center (ARTCC) personnel, and weather facilities, providing a full-spectrum experience that reinforces collaborative and communication skills critical to the TMS role.

Mosaic ATM has made COMETTS a versatile tool, offering accessibility through a secure online platform. Designed with user-friendly interfaces and customizable scenarios, COMETTS can easily adapt to the needs of external educational and operational programs. By offering advanced training that simulates the exact tools and conditions used by FAA specialists, COMETTS positions students at the forefront of traffic flow management knowledge.

Looking forward, Mosaic ATM is excited about the potential expansion of COMETTS to new training environments. From university aviation programs to airline operational training, COMETTS provides the resources to simulate complex air traffic scenarios without requiring installation or special equipment. As the air travel industry evolves, this comprehensive, interactive tool will continue to equip current and future traffic management specialists with the expertise they need for safe, efficient airspace management.

