Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 05.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Der heißeste Markt der Welt: So profitieren Sie als grüner Trump-Gewinner vom neuen Boom!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JFWK | ISIN: US61945C1036 | Ticker-Symbol: 02M
Tradegate
05.12.24
13:58 Uhr
25,305 Euro
-0,120
-0,47 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
THE MOSAIC COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
THE MOSAIC COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
24,91024,97515:48
24,91024,97515:48
ACCESSWIRE
05.12.2024 15:14 Uhr
65 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Mosaic ATM's COMETTS Training Program Successfully Implemented at the FAA's Air Traffic Control System Command Center

Finanznachrichten News

Developed for and used by the FAA, the COMprehensive Environment for Traffic Management Training by Simulation (COMETTS) empowers the next generation of traffic management specialists.

LEESBURG, VA / ACCESSWIRE / December 5, 2024 / Mosaic ATM is proud to announce the successful implementation of its Comprehensive Environment for Traffic Management Training by Simulation (COMETTS) system for the FAA's Air Traffic Control System Command Center (ATCSCC). COMETTS has been delivered to ATCSCC, and the NAS training team has begun using COMETTS to train new traffic management specialists. COMETTS is sponsored and funded by the NAS Human Factors Safety Research Lab (AAM-520) at the FAA's Civil Aerospace Medical Institute in Oklahoma City, OK.

This advanced simulation system empowers FAA Traffic Management Specialists (TMS) to engage in realistic, hands-on training that mirrors the complexity and urgency of real-world air traffic scenarios, enhancing their ability to manage strategic air traffic flow and make informed decisions in various operational environments.

COMETTS offers students at the ATCSCC the unique opportunity to interact with the Traffic Situation Display (TSD) and Flight Schedule Monitor (FSM), both critical traffic management systems. Trainees are immersed in scenarios that range from routine terminal operations to severe weather conditions, gaining essential skills in Traffic Management Initiatives (TMIs) such as ground delay programs, ground stops, and airspace flow programs.

Through COMETTS, students work with historical and simulated data, covering air traffic information from flight schedules and departure times to weather data sourced from the Corridor Integrated Weather System (CIWS), Meteorological Aerodrome Reports (METAR), Terminal Aerodrome Forecasts (TAF), and Traffic Flow Management Convective Forecasts (TCF). Scenario Developers can further enhance this training by blending historical traffic and weather data or integrating simulated elements to customize each session to current and future FAA standards.

"Our team has developed COMETTS to elevate the FAA's traffic management training capabilities," said Chris Brinton, CEO at Mosaic ATM. "COMETTS offers students the power to analyze, decide, and execute within simulated yet realistic air traffic management scenarios that prepare them to handle real-life challenges with expertise."

Each COMETTS training session includes an instructor-led scenario where the student's task is to solve a traffic management problem using both TSD and FSM. The simulations also feature third-party interactions from simulated flight operators, air route traffic control center (ARTCC) personnel, and weather facilities, providing a full-spectrum experience that reinforces collaborative and communication skills critical to the TMS role.

Mosaic ATM has made COMETTS a versatile tool, offering accessibility through a secure online platform. Designed with user-friendly interfaces and customizable scenarios, COMETTS can easily adapt to the needs of external educational and operational programs. By offering advanced training that simulates the exact tools and conditions used by FAA specialists, COMETTS positions students at the forefront of traffic flow management knowledge.

Looking forward, Mosaic ATM is excited about the potential expansion of COMETTS to new training environments. From university aviation programs to airline operational training, COMETTS provides the resources to simulate complex air traffic scenarios without requiring installation or special equipment. As the air travel industry evolves, this comprehensive, interactive tool will continue to equip current and future traffic management specialists with the expertise they need for safe, efficient airspace management.

Contact Information

Melissa Rodriguez
Digital Marketing Manager
mrodriguez@mosaicatm.com
305-794-2120

.

Source: Mosaic ATM



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Treibt Nvidias KI-Boom den Uranpreis?
In einer Welt, in der künstliche Intelligenz zunehmend zum Treiber technologischer Fortschritte wird, rückt auch der Energiebedarf, der für den Betrieb und die Weiterentwicklung von KI-Systemen erforderlich ist, in den Fokus.

Nvidia, ein Vorreiter auf dem Gebiet der KI, steht im Zentrum dieser Entwicklung. Mit steigender Nachfrage nach leistungsfähigeren KI-Anwendungen steigt auch der Bedarf an Energie. Uran, als Schlüsselkomponente für die Energiegewinnung in Kernkraftwerken, könnte dadurch einen neuen Stellenwert erhalten.

Dieser kostenlose Report beleuchtet, wie der KI-Boom potenziell den Uranmarkt beeinflusst und stellt drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die von diesen Entwicklungen profitieren könnten und echtes Rallyepotenzial besitzen

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von der steigenden Nachfrage, der den Uranpreis auf neue Höchststände treiben könnte.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.